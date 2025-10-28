Umpire Assignments for Rest of World Series
The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Monday night after an 18-inning classic ended with a Freddie Freeman walk-off. With the game dragging on for 18 innings, it's no surprise there were a couple questionable calls.
Home plate umpire Mark Wegner raised some eyebrows during Game 3 when a delayed strike call led to confused Bo Bichette being hung out to dry on the base paths in the second inning. Toronto did not score in the inning.
On Tuesday night Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber will face off against Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Bieber will pitch with the knowledge that Justin Bieber owns his jersey while Ohtani will take the hill the night after he reached base an MLB-record base nine times. It's truly a matchup we've never seen before.
Who is the home plate umpire for Game 4?
When Bieber and Ohtani pitch tonight John Tumpane will be calling balls and strikes. Tumpane, 42, made his MLB debut behind the plate in 2010 and this is his first World Series assignment.
Alan Porter, who has the night off as the reserve umpire on Tuesday, will be behind the plate for Game 5. Adam Hamari, who called Ohtani out at second when he tried to steal second base and his foot came off the bag during Game 3, will work home plate if the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6. Jordan Baker will call Game 7.
What are the umpire assignments for the rest of the World Series?
Here's where everyone will be assigned for the rest of the series.
Game 4
Game 5
Game 6*
Game 7*
Home Plate
John Tumpane
Alan Porter
Adam Hamari
Jordan Baker
First Base
Adam Hamari
Jordan Baker
Will Little
Adrian Johnson
Second Base
Jordan Baker
Will Little
Adrian Johnson
Mark Wegner
Third Base
Will Little
Adrian Johnson
Mark Wegner
John Tumpane
Left Field
Adrian Johnson
Mark Wegner
John Thumpane
Alan Porter
Right Field
Mark Wegner
John Tumpane
Alan Porter
Adam Hamari
*if necessary