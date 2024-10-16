Vote: Who should be High School on SI's New York Football Player of the Week? (10/16/2024)
New York high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s New York Football Player of the Week award from October 7-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Gary Merrill, St. Anthony's
Merrill was a menace throwing and running the rock in St. Anthony's 42-26 win over Xavier, totaling 429 all-purpose yards and a total of six touchdowns.
Jack Leary, St. Francis Prep
The junior signal caller was terrific in St. Francis Prep's 42-12 victory over Christ The King, with Leary completing all nine of his passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Kaden Gonzalez, Yorktown
The senior quarterback completed 14-of-24 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Yorktown's 42-7 victory over Mahopac.
Elijah Kimble, Canisius
Kimble has been playing as one of the state’s top running backs and rushed for 148 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude.
Tim Murphy, Chaminade
The senior quarterback was efficient in the team’s 42-21 victory over Kellenburg Memorial, with Murphy accounting for 100 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.
Ryan Walsh, Monsignor Farrell
Walsh had a big night in Monsignor Farrell's 28-14 victory over Fordham Prep last week, accounting for 194 yards and three total touchdowns.
Caelan Porter, Gloversville
The senior quarterback finished last week's 46-22 win over Beaver River, as Porter completed 12-of-15 passes for 226 yards and five touchdowns.
Julian Guzman, Iona Prep
One of the top quarterback performances came from Guzman as the junior completed 16-of-26 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in a 34-27 win over Cardinal Hayes. Guzman also rushed for 66 yards and a score.
Israel Wilson, St. Mary's
The junior defensive back was a ball hawk in St. Mary's 34-22 win over Cattaraugus-Little Valley, making four tackles and picking off two passes.
Zavry Ward, Queensbury
Coming in a solid effort against Columbia, Ward completed 12-of-23 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
