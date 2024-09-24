Vote: Who should be High School on SI's New York Football Player of the Week? (9/24/2024)
New York high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s New York Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Justin Kleitz, Iroquois
The junior passer was superb in a 49-12 victory over Lake Shore, completing 24-of-35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Adam Nunes, South Park
Nunes set a state record for rushing yards in a single game with 593 yards and scored seven touchdowns in South Park’s 58-28 win over Iroquois.
Alex Krupa, Lancaster
The senior signal caller was terrific in Lancaster’s 45-21 victory over Orchard Park, with Krupa completing 28-of-34 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns.
Julian Guzman, Iona Prep
The junior quarterback completed 8-of-11 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in Iona Prep’s 42-13 victory over Archbishop Stepinac.
Liam Trainor, Chaminade
Trainor has been playing as one of the state’s top linebackers and tallied a team-high 14 tackles in Chaminade’s 24-14 win over St. John the Baptist.
Dylan Patsch, Sleepy Hollow
The senior quarterback was efficient in the team’s 29-6 victory over Hendrick Hudson, with Patsch throwing for 130 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 48 on the ground.
Jayden Berrios, Monticello
Berrios had a big night in Monticello’s 54-16 victory over Liberty last week, completing 11-of-17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns.
Anthony Theodore, Port Jarvis
The senior wide receiver was sensational in Port Jarvis’ 46-14 victory over Middletown, hauling in eight passes for 166 yards and a touchdown.
Brody Frederick, Warwick
One of the top passing performances came from Frederick as the senior completed 13-of-15 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-18 win over Goshen Central.
Carson Miller, Rye
The junior passer had a big night in Rye’s 43-6 win over Clarkstown North, completing 12-of-15 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns.
X’zavion Streiff, Bishop Ludden
Despite coming in a losing effort against General Brown, Streiff completed 13-of-19 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
