Vote: Who should be High School on SI's New York Football Playoff Player of the Week? (11/13/2024)
New York high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 10 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s New York Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 7-9, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Gavin Parks, Brighton
Parks rushed for 164 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 43-0 win over Greece Athena.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Maddox Kopko, Susquehanna Valley
Kopko went off in Susquehanna Valley's 50-26 win over Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour, completing 9-of-11 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.
Caleb Felski, Pembroke
Felski makes his way back onto this list after another huge performance, rushing for 328 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns in a 46-14 win over Red Jacket.
Adam Nunes, South Park
The state's single game, all-time record holder had himself another huge performance in South Park's 35-14 win over Pioneer, rushing for 189 yards on 26 attempts and scored four touchdowns.
Thomas Zeh, Moore Catholic
One of the state's best quarterbacks this season has been Zeh, who completed 19-of-22 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-28 win over Xavier.
Marco Aruta, St. Peter's
The St. Peter's quarterback accounted for 244 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in a 49-36 victory over St. John the Baptist last week.
Chris Iuliano, Rye
Much talk has been around the quarterback play at Rye, but how about the running backs? Iuliano rushed for 120 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Yorktown.
Landen Cumm, Schuylerville
Cumm led the way in Schuylerville's 49-14 win over Fonda-Fultonville, rushing for 229 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Derrion Battle, Aquinas Institute
The Aquinas Institute running back was the workhorse in Aquinas Institute's 21-6 win over McQuaid Jesuit, rushing for 146 yards on 22 touches and a touchdown.
