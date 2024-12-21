Vote: Who Was The Top Sophomore Football Player In New York Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where sophomores that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top sophomore football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the sophomores that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 17 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Ben Shaw, QB, Waverly
The sophomore quarterback this season completed 102-of-144 passes for 1,783 yards and 24 touchdowns and just one interception.
Pooty Cunningham, QB, Monroe
Cunningham is another quarterback that’s put up significant yardage as a sophomore, throwing for 2,415 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five picks. Oh yeah, he has a pretty cool football name as well.
Thomas Zeh, QB, Moore Catholic
Zeh played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this past season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore ended up throwing for 1,637 yards and 13 touchdowns this fall.
Trent Buttles, QB, Aquinas Institute
The sophomore sensation was superb for the Irish, completing 98-of-187 passes for 1,601 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Kalin Watkins, QB/DB, Webster Schroeder
Playing a role on both offense and defense for Webster Schroeder, Watkins was impressive as a two-way starter. Watkins on offense threw for 1,143 yards and 15 touchdowns, then on defense made 69 tackles and picked off two passes.
Jordan Bishop, RB, Cornwall Central
Bishop was strong out of the backfield for Cornwall Central, rushing for 1,765 yards on 245 carries and scoring 17 touchdowns.
Elijah Kimble, RB, Canisius
The Canisus running back carried the rock 216 carries for 1,778 yards and found the endzone 31 times. Kimble is also averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
Matt Organa, RB, Dover
Not many backs piled up the kind of numbers like Organa has out of the backfield, rushing for 991 yards on 159 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns. On defense made 45 tackles and two for loss.
Thomas Toher, RB, Albany Christian Brothers Academy
Playing for one of the state's best teams, Toher had himself a stellar campaign out of the backfield. Toher carried the rock 135 times for 1,250 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Silas Nellis, WR, Eden/North Collins
Nellis was one of the state's top sophomore receivers this season, hauling in 60 passes for 953 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.
Rocco Natale Jr., WR, Amsterdam
The Amsterdam wide receiver was stellar this fall, catching 53 passes for 866 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.
Ezequiel Santiago, WR, Gloversville
Santiago was one of the state leaders among sophomores in receiving, catching 48 passes for 827 yards and eight touchdowns.
Aiden Guzi, LB, Albany Christian Brothers Academy
The leading tackler among all sophomores was Guzi of Albany Christian Brothers Academy. Guzi this past season notched 117 tackles and three went for a loss.
Trent Englert, LB, York/Pavilion
Englert has been a solid tackler for York/Pavilion, making 104 total tackles, one for loss and two sacks.
Giorgi Partsvania, LB, Marlboro Central
The Marlboro Central linebacker had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 106 tackles and 8.5 going for a loss.
Brandon Memrick, DL, Canajoharie/Fort Plain/Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville
Undersized at 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, but Memrick found his way to the quarterback plenty this past fall season. The sophomore finished racking up 10.5 sacks to go with his 71 tackles.
Lucas Rodriguez-Lopez, DB, Burke Catholic
The sophomore defensive back was among the leaders in the interception department, racking up seven picks so far this season.
Joey Karpowicz, DB, Ward Melville
Keeping pace with Rodriguez-Lopez up above is Karpowicz for Ward Melville, with the defensive back notching eight interceptions this season for the state-lead among sophomores.
