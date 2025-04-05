Chipotle Nationals 2025 Day 3 recap; IMG Academy and Montverde Academy girls basketball to meet in championship
FISHERS, Ind.- It was the Brooklynn Charlo show in the Chipotle Nationals semifinals against Westtown (Pennsylvania) in the second half where she finished with 15 of her game-high 19 points in a 64-61 win.
Charlo connected on a game-high six made 3-pointers while her teammate and Pittsburgh signee Nylah Wilson added 13 points including the game-winning bucket.
For Westtown, 5-10 sophomore point guard Jessie Moses finished with a team-high 18 points on just 5-of-16 shooting from the field, three assists, and four steals in the loss.
Olivia Jones was just short of finishing with a double-double where she had 14 points and nine rebounds for Westtown. Junior guard Atlee Vanesko and senior forward Kennedy Henry (Villanova commit) each finished with 12 in the loss.
IMG Academy will look to win their first Chipotle Nationals title as they'll take on the three-time defending national champions in Montverde Academy on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in a game that will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN2.
Montverde Academy outlasts Faith Family Academy in the Chipotle Nationals Semifinals to keep their streak of a fourth consecutive national title alive.
In the other semifinal, Montverde Academy (26-1) remained unbeaten on U.S soil as they erased a 13-point deficit to take down the 4-seed Faith Family Academy Eagles 66-54 on Friday morning.
Saniyah Hall was the main culprit for the Lady Eagles showing a lot of reasons why she is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the Class of 2026, according to ESPNw's Top 25 recruiting rankings.
Hall finished with a game-high 28 points and six rebounds while shooting 10-of-20 from the field and 4-of-7 from behind the arc.
Four-star senior guard and Alabama commit Lourdes Da Silva Costa was the second leading scorer for Montverde Academy finishing with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and added five rebounds in the win.
Faith Family Academy had a big second quarter where they outscored Montverde Academy 20-5 to take a 34-23 lead heading into the locker room.
Junior forward Amari Byles led the way for the Lady Eagles finishing with a team-high 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss. Junior guard Amayah Garcia added 15 points and three assists for Faith Family Academy.
Junior point guard Gianna Jordan added 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the loss for Faith Family Academy.
