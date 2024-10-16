Top 25 National Girls High School Volleyball Rankings (10/14/2024)
With the postseason looming, high school volleyball teams across the country are building momentum toward what they hope to be a championship finish.
Three schools in this week’s SBLive National High School Girls Volleyball rankings won tournaments last weekend, and two others finished third. The strong showings set up what should be a highly competitive battle for the national title.
Benet Academy of Lisle, Ill., which is 26 miles west of Chicago, rose one spot to No. 4 after going 5-0 to win its Varsity Invitational. Divine Savior Holy Angels of Milwaukee jumped one spot to No. 7 after going 5-0 to win the DHSA Invite.
Out west, longtime power Cathedral Catholic of San Diego moved up seven spots to No. 11 after winning the So-Cal Invite. Horizon of Scottsdale, Ariz., finished third in the Rise ‘N Roar Tournament.
Lafayette of Wildwood, Mo., finished third in a Nebraska tournament.
The SBLive national high school volleyball rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the Sunshine State.
SBLIVE POWER 25 NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.) (28-0)
Last week: 1
The Royals last week followed up their Marion County Tournament title by sweeping Brownsburg and Columbus (Ind.) East by 3-0 scores. Leading the Royals are junior outside hitter Lydia Stahley, sophomore middle hitter Ella Stone, junior Libero Reagan Turk and junior setter Addie Haberthy.
2. Alpharetta (Georgia) (31-0)
Last week: 2
The defending Class 6A state champ Raiders swept crosstown rival Denmark and West Forsyth (Cumming) by 3-0 scores. The Raiders have now won 36 straight dating to last season. Leading the way are senior captain/outside hitter Brooke Boyles, senior setter Abigail Li, and senior middle hitter Madison McLin.
3. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (28-2)
Last week: 3
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champion this week takes on Bishop Lynch (Dallas) and John Paul II (Plano). Leading the Lions are senior outside hitter Macaria Spears, senior Libero Gillian Pitts, and senior setter Taylor Cook.
4. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (27-0)
Last week: 5
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Redwings last week swept St. Charles North and Marist (Chicago) by 2-0 scores before going 5-0 to win their Varsity Tournament. Senior Libero/outside hitter Aniya Warren was honored and presented with her game jersey for the 2025 Under All-American Game, which will take place in Orlando.
5. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (29-1)
Last week: 4
The Bobcats extended their win streak to 25 by sweeping Trinity (Euless) and Timber Creek (Fort Worth) by 3-0 scores. Junior outside hitter Kylie Kleckner, sophomore setter Sophee Peterson, and sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlyn Francis lead the way.
6. Dripping Springs (Texas) (39-2)
Last week: 6
The Tigers last week swept Bowie (Austin), 3-0. Leading the way are junior Henley Anderson, senior middle hitter Ashley Euston, senior Libero Callie Krueger, and senior Lourdes Frontera.
7. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (39-1)
Last week: 8
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champs beat Brookfield East, 3-0, and then went 5-0 to win the DSHA Invite. The Dashers beat Manitowoc Lincoln, 2-0, in the final, getting 13 kills from senior outside hitter Madison Quest, seven digs from outside hitter/defensive specialist Olivia Durst, seven digs and 12 assists from junior setter Jones Kaitlyn, and 10 assists from senior setter Jordan Czajkowski.
8. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (31-4)
Last week: 7
The defending CIF Open Division state champ last week swept (Rancho) Santa Margarita and JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano) by 3-0 scores. Leading the Monarchs are sophomore outside hitter Westley Matavao, sophomore middle hitter Emma Kingston, senior Libero/defensive specialist Sydney Raszewski, junior setter Sam Capinpin, and junior outside hitter Layli Ostovar.
9. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (28-2)
Last week: 9
SBLive’s defending national champion last week swept Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis) and Franklin Central (Indianapolis) by 3-0 scores. Leading the Royals are senior outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson, junior middle hitter Bre Morgan, junior defensive specialist Maye McConnell, and senior setter Ava Hunter.
10. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (20-2)
Last week: 10
The defending MHSAA Division 1 state champion last week swept Notre Dame Academy (Toledo) and Marian (Bloomfield Hills) by 3-0 scores. Leading the Marlins are sophomore outside hitter Kate Kalczynski, junior middle hitter Ella Andrews, senior Libero Keira McNutt, and senior setter Campbell Flynn.
11. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (35-3)
Last week: 18
The red-hot Dons last week swept Christian (El Cajon), 3-0, and then went 6-0 to finish first in the So Cal Invitational to stretch their win streak to 12. Senior outside hitter Mae Kordas, senior Libero Maya Evens and sophomore setter Kale’a Lee are leading the way.
12. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (28-3)
Last week: 13
The Trailblazers last week beat Notre Dame Academy (Los Angeles), 3-0, and Marymount (Los Angeles), 3-1. They have won 19 of their last 21 matches. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Hanna Mcginest, senior middle blocker Brandi Boston, senior Libero Lauren Lynch, and sophomore setter Olive Shum.
13. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) (25-3)
Last week: 12
The Pandas last week beat Ryle (Union), 3-0, and fell to Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati), 3-2. Ursuline is one of the top teams in Ohio. Leading NDA are seniors Ava Tilden, Ella Goetz and Julia Grace, and junior Lizzy Larkins.
14. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) (18-5)
Last week: 11
The three-time defending Class 5A state champ Huskies last week beat Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale), 3-2, and Campo Verde (Gilbert), 3-1, before finishing third in the 3rdannual Rise N’ Roar Tournament at Millenium High. Senior outside hitter Teraya Sigler made the All-Tournament team and junior setter Brooke Mcnulty recorded her 1,000th career assist.
15. Marymount (Los Angeles) (29-6)
Last week: 14
The Sailors last week beat Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills), 3-0, and lost to Sierra Canyon. Leading the Sailors are junior outside hitter Samantha Destler, junior middle blocker Elle Vandeweghe, and junior setter Olivia Penske.
16. Winter Park (Fla.) (21-1)
Last week: 16
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Wildcats have won 16 straight entering their district tournament. The Wildcats are led by 6-5 sophomore middle blocker Isabel Incinelli, junior middle hitter Amber McClain, 5-10 junior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, junior outside hitter Paige Lehman, and senior setter Tyler Peluso.
17. Plant (Tampa) (16-1)
Last week: 17
The defending Class 7A state champs had last week off because of Hurricane Milton. The Panthers enter their district tournament having won 28 of their last 29 matches dating to last season. Plant is led by Maggie Dostic, Kaylee Peper, Lara Matta and Sophia Dostic.
18. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (24-3)
Last week: 19
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ last week swept Montini Catholic (Lombard) and St. Francis (Wheaton) by 2-0 scores. Senior outside hitter Sydney Buchanan, sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Jayce Prohaska, junior Libero Lucy Maloney, and sophomore Peyton Heatherly lead the way.
19. Valor Christian (Highlands, Ranch, Colo.) (14-0)
Last week: 20
The defending 5A state champion Eagles stretched their win streak to 71 matches after sweeping Golden and Arvada West by 3-0 scores. Leading the Eagles are senior outside hitter Kenzey McGatlin and senior setter Chloe Elarton.
20. Mount St. Mary Catholic (Oklahoma City) (34-1)
Last week: 21
Ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma, the Rockets last week swept Jenks and Bishop McGuiness (Oklahoma City) by 3-0 scores. Junior outside hitter Ella Hale, senior middle hitter Georgia Ahlert, senior Libero/defensive specialist MacKenzi Bass and senior setter Livia Ward lead the way.
21. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) (34-5)
Last week: 15
The Warriors are led by senior outside hitter Megan Fitch, senior middle hitter Elly Stewart, and senior setter Kala Thiele.
22. Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) (15-0)
Last week: 22
The Mighty Hoppers, ranked No. 1 in the Washington, D.C. area, last week beat Potomac School (McLean, Va.), 3-1. Leading the way are seniors Jada Aksu and Shiraz Benyoucef, junior Tessa Fergusson, and sophomore Caycee Chhum.
23. Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) (17-2)
Last week: 23
The Huskies, who last year repeated as Division I Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state champ and won the Independent School League Division AA tournament, last week swept Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart (Bethesda, Md.), 3-0. Leading the Huskies are senior outside hitter/setter Isabelle Bardin, sophomore middle blocker Hunter Ross, senior Libero Kadi Pynchon, and sophomore setter Ava Zender.
24. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) (24-6)
Last week: 24
The Mustangs last week beat Palos Verdes (Estates), 3-1, and El Segundo, 3-0. They are led by junior outside hitter Audrey Flanagan, sophomore middle hitter Liliana Swanson, senior Libero Taylor Deckert, and junior setter Milly Mcgee.
25. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (23-4)
Last week: 25
The two-time defending state champ and Missouri’s top team last week lost to Parkway West (Ballwin), 3-0, and then went 4-1 and finished third in a tournament hosted by Skutt Catholic in Omaha, Neb. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon, senior middle hitter Kira Dufner, junior Libero Addy Wiese, and senior setter Carly DeSarno.
Honorable Mention: Wenatchee (Wash.), Assumption (Louisville), Gilmour Academy (Ohio), Sacred Heart (Louisville), Pace Academy (Atlanta), Bishop O’Connell (Va.), Xavier College Prep (Phoenix), Los Alamitos (Calif.), Cypress Ranch (Houston), Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio), St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.), Grand Oaks (Texas), Yorktown (Ind.), Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.), O’Connor (Phoenix), Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Skutt Catholic (Neb.), Keller (Texas), Redondo Union (Calif.), Lovejoy (Texas), Blue Valley West (Kan.).