10 North Carolina high school kickers to watch in 2024
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in North Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at kickers.
There are plenty of good kickers in the Tar Heel state not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.
Francisco Rodriguez, Junior, Cape Fear
The 6-foot, 190-pounder made 14 of 16 field goals in the 2023 season, with his longest coming from 47 yards. Rodriguez was a near perfect 33-of-34 on extra points and had 6 touchbacks.
Brayson Palmer, Senior, Millbrook
Touchbacks are huge in high school. If you can make the other team start from the 20, it’s a huge advantage. Palmer put 44 out of his 70 kicks into the end zone, making a major factor in field position. He was also 6-of-6 on extra points.
David Green, Junior, High Point Christian Academy
The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder had a sensational 2023 season. Green had 46 touchbacks on 66 kickoffs, was a perfect 46-of-46 on extra points and hit 6 of 8 field goals, including one from 51 yards.
Daniel Riddle, Senior, Franklin
Riddle was 8-of-10 on field goal attempts last season, with his longest from 43 yards. He was also 10-of-10 on extra points.
Jacob Baggett, Junior, Providence Day
Baggett made 32-of-33 extra points, with the only miss being a block. He also made 29 touchbacks on 68 kickoffs and connected on a 44-yard field goal.
Wyatt Jackson, Senior, New Bern
Jackson was 6-of-9 on field goal tries last season. What gets your attention is the school-record 54-yard field goal against South Central. Jackson was 44-of-46 on extra points and put 26 of his 54 kickoffs into the end zone.
Jacob Molina, Senior, North Brunswick
Molina was 7-of-7 on field goal attempts, with the longest one coming from 37 yards. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder was 32-of-33 on extra points.
Spencer Thompson, Junior, Christ School
Thompson hit on all seven of his field goal attempts and made one from 45 yards. He also 30-of-31 on extra points and had six touchbacks.
Stephen Gonzalez, Junior, Union Academy
Gonzalez was 5-of-6 on field goal tries last season and connected on one from 45 yards. The 5-foot-8, 148-pounder was 12-of-12 on extra points and had 19 touchbacks on 28 kickoffs.
Ryan Ladimir, Junior, Porter Ridge
Ladimir hardly missed a kick. The 5-foot-6, 155-pounder made all five field attempts, with his longest one 36 yards. He also was 41-of-43 on extra points.