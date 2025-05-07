High School

Bessemer City sets 2025 football schedule

The Yellow Jackets will open the season Aug. 22 at Pine Lake Prep

Mike Duprez

Bessemer City Yellow Jackets
Bessemer City Yellow Jackets / File

Bessemer City has set its 2025 football schedule.

The Yellow Jackets had a very good 2024 season, going 8-5 and reaching the third round of the 1-A state playoffs. 

Bessemer City is now a 3-A school in a split 2-A/3-A/4-A conference after the latest NCHSAA realignment.

Joining the Yellow Jackets in the new conference are Cherryville (2-A), Highland Tech (2-A), Lincolnton (3-A), Shelby (3-A), West Lincoln (3-A), Burns (4-A), East Gaston (4-A) and Stuart Cramer (4-A).

It’s a somewhat familiar conference as Shelby, Burns, East Gaston and Cherryville were in a 1-A/2-A conference with the Yellow Jackets the past four years.

Among the top returning players for Bessemer City are quarterback Gavin Chastain, who threw for 2,023 yards and 17 touchdowns, and running back Keon Smith, who had 1,227 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Pine Lake Prep

Aug. 29 – Hunter Huss

Sept. 5 – West Lincoln

Sept. 12 – at Stuart Cramer

Sept. 19 – Burns

Sept. 26 – at East Gaston

Oct. 3 – at Lincolnton

Oct. 10 – Highland Tech

Oct. 24 – at Shelby

Oct. 31 - Cherryville

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina