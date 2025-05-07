Bessemer City sets 2025 football schedule
Bessemer City has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Yellow Jackets had a very good 2024 season, going 8-5 and reaching the third round of the 1-A state playoffs.
Bessemer City is now a 3-A school in a split 2-A/3-A/4-A conference after the latest NCHSAA realignment.
Joining the Yellow Jackets in the new conference are Cherryville (2-A), Highland Tech (2-A), Lincolnton (3-A), Shelby (3-A), West Lincoln (3-A), Burns (4-A), East Gaston (4-A) and Stuart Cramer (4-A).
It’s a somewhat familiar conference as Shelby, Burns, East Gaston and Cherryville were in a 1-A/2-A conference with the Yellow Jackets the past four years.
Among the top returning players for Bessemer City are quarterback Gavin Chastain, who threw for 2,023 yards and 17 touchdowns, and running back Keon Smith, who had 1,227 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Pine Lake Prep
Aug. 29 – Hunter Huss
Sept. 5 – West Lincoln
Sept. 12 – at Stuart Cramer
Sept. 19 – Burns
Sept. 26 – at East Gaston
Oct. 3 – at Lincolnton
Oct. 10 – Highland Tech
Oct. 24 – at Shelby
Oct. 31 - Cherryville
