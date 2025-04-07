Clinton sets 2025 football schedule, looks to rebound
Traditional power Clinton, decimated by transfers, tumbled to a 2-8 record last season after going 15-1 and reaching the 2-A state championship game in 2023.
The Darkhorses have released their 2025 schedule as they seek a reboot as a 4-A school in a new 3-A/4-A conference with Heide Trask (3-A), Pender (3-A), South Lenoir (3-A), East Duplin (4-A) and Southwest Onslow (4-A).
Clinton is playing Lakewood for the first time since 1982.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Lakewood
Aug. 29 – Midway
Sept. 5 – Wallace-Rose Hill
Sept. 12 – at East Bladen
Sept. 19 – at Whiteville
Oct. 3 – at Pender
Oct. 10 – South Lenoir
Oct. 17 – East Duplin
Oct. 24 – Heide Trask
Oct. 31 – at Southwest Onslow
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App