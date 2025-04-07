High School

Clinton sets 2025 football schedule, looks to rebound

The Darkhorses went 2-8 last season; they'll play Lakewood this year for the first time since 1982

Mike Duprez

Clinton has set its 2025 football schedule.
Traditional power Clinton, decimated by transfers, tumbled to a 2-8 record last season after going 15-1 and reaching the 2-A state championship game in 2023.

The Darkhorses have released their 2025 schedule as they seek a reboot as a 4-A school in a new 3-A/4-A conference with Heide Trask (3-A), Pender (3-A), South Lenoir (3-A), East Duplin (4-A) and Southwest Onslow (4-A).

Clinton is playing Lakewood for the first time since 1982.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Lakewood

Aug. 29 – Midway

Sept. 5 – Wallace-Rose Hill

Sept. 12 – at East Bladen

Sept. 19 – at Whiteville

Oct. 3 – at Pender

Oct. 10 – South Lenoir

Oct. 17 – East Duplin

Oct. 24 – Heide Trask

Oct. 31 – at Southwest Onslow

