Cooper Flagg's brother, Ace, wins his third title in a third different state

Flagg helped lead Greensboro Day School to a NCISAA Class 3A crown on Saturday night

Class of 2025 three-star forward Ace Flagg poses on Montverde Academy 2023-24 media day before the 2023-24 season. The versatile 6-foot-7 slasher will play his senior season at Greensboro Day School in North Carolina.
Class of 2025 three-star forward Ace Flagg poses on Montverde Academy 2023-24 media day before the 2023-24 season. The versatile 6-foot-7 slasher will play his senior season at Greensboro Day School in North Carolina.

In Saturday night's NCISAA 3A State championship game between Greensboro Day School and Concord Academy, Cooper Flagg's brother, Ace, looked to do something that not many high school basketball players have ever done: Win three titles in three different states.

Flagg capped the feat when he chipped in 11 points and helping the Bengals upend Concord Academy, 46-39.

What made the night more incredible was the fact the Flagg notched the feat of winning three championships in three different states.

Flagg, a 6-foot-7 forward, won a state title with his brother his freshman season in Maine when Nokomis defeated Falmouth, 43-27, for the Class A state championship.

In 2024 while playing for Montverde Academy in Florida, Flagg was a contributor on the Eagles' national title winning team when they defeated Paul VI (Virginia), 79-63, last season for the Chipolte national championship.

Flagg has already signed collegiately to play for his home state Maine Black Bears once he's done at Greensboro Day School this spring.

Published
Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

