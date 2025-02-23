Cooper Flagg's brother, Ace, wins his third title in a third different state
In Saturday night's NCISAA 3A State championship game between Greensboro Day School and Concord Academy, Cooper Flagg's brother, Ace, looked to do something that not many high school basketball players have ever done: Win three titles in three different states.
Flagg capped the feat when he chipped in 11 points and helping the Bengals upend Concord Academy, 46-39.
What made the night more incredible was the fact the Flagg notched the feat of winning three championships in three different states.
Flagg, a 6-foot-7 forward, won a state title with his brother his freshman season in Maine when Nokomis defeated Falmouth, 43-27, for the Class A state championship.
In 2024 while playing for Montverde Academy in Florida, Flagg was a contributor on the Eagles' national title winning team when they defeated Paul VI (Virginia), 79-63, last season for the Chipolte national championship.
Flagg has already signed collegiately to play for his home state Maine Black Bears once he's done at Greensboro Day School this spring.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi