Dave Canales' coaching journey from Carson High to the NFL
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales stepped up to the podium for his post-game press conference and felt like most of his players, ‘‘sick to our stomachs for letting a win get away.’’
Moments after the one time Carson High (California) JV football coach watched his team's fourth-quarter comeback spoiled by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Spencer Shrader, who connected on a 31-yard field goal as time expired to seal a 30-27 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Canales had yet to fully digest all the events that just transpired.
Surrounded by a home crowd mostly dressed in red and white, supporting the visiting two-time defending Super Bowl champions, Canales reflected on facing-off against Chiefs coach Andy Reid. The Panthers’ rookie NFL coach appreciated the chess match against the future Hall of Famer.
“Absolutely, that’s the thrill for coaches, for all of us,” Canales said Sunday. “That’s a great feeling for all of us.”
Who would have guessed the small college wide receiver who spent time selling cowboy boots would rise to match wits against Reid in just 20 years?
Canales, 43, had come a long way since beginning his only other head-coaching gig, leading the junior varsity squad at Carson in 2004
Dave Canales’ JV debut: ‘Greatest day of my life’
Sparking a meteoric rise through the coaching ranks, Canales has been described as a personable, innovative, focused, loyal and religious natural leader. Relying on his faith, Canales’ journey to the NFL started by taking a risk soon after graduating from Azusa Pacific University in 2003, following a five-year career on the football team (1999-03).
Backed by his new wife Lizzy, the former NAIA wide receiver embarked on a career in coaching, beginning at his alma mater.
“Twenty years ago, I'm the head JV coach at Carson High School,” Canales said during his introductory press conference as the Panthers coach Feb. 1. “Fired up, I'm so excited.”
During Canales’ debut, however, Venice’s junior varsity club dominated the Colts.
Despite the setback, the ever-positive Canales remembered the moment optimistically. Surrounded by family and friends on the coaching staff, he said “I had found it. I found my passion.
“(Lizzy was) sitting up in the stands with about 35 crazy parents and we got smoked 34-13 that day.
“It was the greatest day of my life.”
After two seasons at Carson, Canales made the move to the college ranks at El Camino College in 2006. During his three seasons, he served as tight ends coach, special teams coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
His big break came after meeting his future mentor, Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll, during a summer camp. Impressed with Canales’ hustle, the then-Southern California coach hired him as assistant strength coach and video assistant in ‘09. One year later, Carroll moved on to the Seattle Seahawks and invited Canales to join him for a series of roles over the next 13 seasons, helping the franchise to 10 playoff appearances and the Super Bowl XLVIII championship.
Matching wits with Chiefs’ Andy Reid
Known as a “quarterback whisper,” Canales spent one season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, guiding the resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Bucs also captured the NFC South title.
The Panthers next came calling.
In a little over two decades, Canales evolved from a JV coach into an NFL coach matching wits against Reid.
The significance of working and following through on a career inspiration isn’t lost on Canales.
Canales developed a few wrinkles in the Panthers’ offensive gameplan against the Chiefs. One unique setup featured reserve lineman Brady Christensen running routes as an alternate receiver. Canales said he enjoyed the coaching chess match he played against Reid, a three-time Super Bowl champion who remains the lone coach to record at least 100 wins with two franchises.
“It’s the connection with the players,” Canales said, describing the key to coaching, at any level. “What I admire most about coach Reid (is) he’s got a group that just finds a way to win. You can see their demeanor, things come alive when you’re able to attack. That’s a sign of a great team.”
Like Canales’ second JV club at Carson. In 2005, the Colts manhandled rival Venice.
“That's all I wanted to do,” Canales said of remaining in prep ranks.
Lizzy, who at one point held down three jobs to support Canales early in his career, had other plans.
Canales recalled her saying: “I think you can go as far as you want, and I've got your back.”