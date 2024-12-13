Grimsley vs. Weddington: Live updates, score from North Carolina Class 4A football playoffs
Grimsley (14-0) will host Weddington (13-0) on Friday in a Class 4A state semifinal.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern time in Greensboro.
Grimsley is coming off a 35-28 victory over Hough. Senior tailback Mitchell Summers ran for 302 yards and two touchdowns for the Whirlies while junior quarterback Faizon Brandon, a five-star Tennessee commit, had three touchdown passes.
Weddington, the defending 4A state champion, took down East Forsyth in the quarterfinals, 37-21. The Warriors have won 19 straight games dating back to last season.
Keep up with the Grimsley vs. Weddington game with live updates, in-game analysis and big play highlights.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Grimsley vs. Weddington Live Updates
Pregame
Grimsley offensive leaders: Junior quarterback Faizon Brandon (141 of 186 passing, 2,374 yards, 30 touchdowns, one interception, 582 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, five-star Tennessee commit); Senior running back Mitchell Summers (240 carries, 2,073 yards, 45 total touchdowns); Junior wide receiver Kadon Catoe (54 receptions, 703 yards, eight touchdowns); Junior tight end D.J. Howerton (14 catches, 261 yards, seven touchdowns)
Weddington offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Gregory Fee; Junior running back Brody Anson; Senior running back Nick Diamond; Junior wide receiver Kelson Tate; Junior wide receiver Jonathan Manley; Senior tight end Joseph Madden
Grimsley defensive leaders: Senior defensive lineman Bryce Davis (78 total tackles, 17 sacks, 30 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, four-star Duke signee); Junior linebacker Drew Searls (73 total tackles); Senior safety Jasiah Hussey (35 total tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups); Junior cornerback Kosci Barnes (36 total tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups)
Weddington defensive leaders: Junior defensive lineman Aiden Harris (four-star prospect); Junior defensive lineman Andrew Harris (four-star prospect); Senior linebacker Braeden Barger
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
--
Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports