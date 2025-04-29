High School

Hough (North Carolina) names Beau Maye head boys basketball coach

Maye gets his first coaching job with the Huskies, replacing Dan Larkin, who coached the last two seasons

Hough (North Carolina) names Beau Maye head boys basketball coach (April 28, 2025) Photo Credit: Peyton Williams (Carolina Athletics) / Peyton Williams (Carolina Athletics)

According to Langston Wertz Jr, of the Charlotte Observer, Hough (North Carolina) has found its next head boys basketball coach and its a familiar name for those around the Tar Heel State.

Beau Maye, the brother of former North Carolina standout Luke who shined on the basketball court as well as the brother of former Tar Heel and current New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye played his high school basketball career at Hough High School where he played under Jason Grube where he averaged nearly 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during his senior season with the Huskies before earning a walk-on spot at the University of North Carolina.

During his junior season, Maye averaged career highs in points (16.5) and rebounds (9.8) per game where he was limited to just four games before a season-ending knee injury.

Maye replaces former head coach Dan Larkin who spent just two seasons coaching at Hough High School where he went 20-31 in his tenure and didn't qualify for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) state playoffs in either season.

The Huskies finished the 2024-25 season with a 13-13 record and reached the first round of the Class 4A state basketball tournament. Unfortunately, they lost to the McDowell Titans, 64-59, to bow out of the competition.

Before Larkin took over before the 2023-2024 season, Jason Garube was the head coach at Hough High School where he lasted nine seasons from 2014 to 2023.

Beau will start in Hough this fall after graduating from his master’s degree in North Carolina. Meanwhile, Hough High athletic director Lori DeMarcus feels that Maye is a perfect fit for the boys basketball program.

