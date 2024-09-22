Kendre Harrison makes a heroic return at Reidsville
It was like he never left.
Four-star tight end Kendre Harrison, who left Reidsville High in North Carolina this summer to play his junior year at Providence Day School, abruptly returned to the Rams last week to complete the 2024 football season. He was welcomed back with open arms and brought presents in the form of a pair touchdown receptions in Reidsville's 37-0 rout North Forsyth.
Rumors began circulating last week that Harrison, the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit in the class of 2026, was headed back to Reidsville where he helped lead the Rams to back-to-back North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) state championships. As soon as the Rockingham County School Board approved the transfer, on Monday, Harrison made it official with a social media post and returned to practice with his new/old team.
Harrison, who had 13 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in three games for Providence Day, added four more receptions, 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Friday.
"I grew up with all of my boys, so it really wasn't that hard for them to welcome me back in," Harrison told the Greensboro News & Record. "It felt good coming out here on a Friday night. People have been saying that I really really haven't been doing nothing with the competition. I just have to come out here in my environment and show everybody what I am really capable of."
The Reidsville football team was not the only athletic program at the school celebrating the news of Harrison's return. He is also a highly rated national basketball recruit. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound junior is the rated No. 30 in the nation in basketball in the Class of 2026. Last winter he led the Rams to an undefeated season on the hardwood and the NCISAA Class AA state championship.