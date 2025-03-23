High School

Last year's #1 recruit and Naismith Girls Player of the Year made history in the NCAA Tournament

Sarah Strong of UCONN puts up historic numbers in leading the Huskies

Tyler Rourke

Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) drives the ball against Arkansas State Red Wolves guard Wynter Rogers (2) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) drives the ball against Arkansas State Red Wolves guard Wynter Rogers (2) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sarah Strong of UConn recently put up a stat line in a tournament game against Arkansas State that breaks history and will blow your mind.

Strong, of Grace Christian Academy in North Carolina, just put up numbers that haven't been seen in over 25 years. In a game against Arkansas State, Strong scored 20 points, had 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks in a 103-34 victory. She is the only player in the last 25 years to record 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks in an NCAA tournament game - and she is a freshman.

In high school, Strong was equally as dominant. Standing at 6'2, Strong had the physical advantage against any one of her opponents due to her height and athleticism. Because of all pf these amazing attributes, Strong was awarded the Naismith HS Girls Player of the Year and was the #1 recruit last year.

In high school, she averaged 21 points per game, 16.8 rebounds per game, and 4.6 assists per game. She was also named North Carolina Miss Basketball in 2023 and 2024 and was selected to the 2024 McDonalds All-American Girls game.

As the women's tournament continues to develop, expect more performances like this from star player, Sarah Strong.

Published
Tyler Rourke
TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/North Carolina