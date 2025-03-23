Last year's #1 recruit and Naismith Girls Player of the Year made history in the NCAA Tournament
Sarah Strong of UConn recently put up a stat line in a tournament game against Arkansas State that breaks history and will blow your mind.
Strong, of Grace Christian Academy in North Carolina, just put up numbers that haven't been seen in over 25 years. In a game against Arkansas State, Strong scored 20 points, had 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks in a 103-34 victory. She is the only player in the last 25 years to record 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks in an NCAA tournament game - and she is a freshman.
In high school, Strong was equally as dominant. Standing at 6'2, Strong had the physical advantage against any one of her opponents due to her height and athleticism. Because of all pf these amazing attributes, Strong was awarded the Naismith HS Girls Player of the Year and was the #1 recruit last year.
In high school, she averaged 21 points per game, 16.8 rebounds per game, and 4.6 assists per game. She was also named North Carolina Miss Basketball in 2023 and 2024 and was selected to the 2024 McDonalds All-American Girls game.
As the women's tournament continues to develop, expect more performances like this from star player, Sarah Strong.