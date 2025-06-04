High School

Mount Pleasant Sets Its 2025 Football Schedule

The Tigers have moved to Class 4-A after a 9-3 season in 2024

Mike Duprez

Mount Pleasant Football

Mount Pleasant has released its 2025 football schedule and, due to NCHSAA realignment, it will have a very different look.

The Tigers are coming off a 9-3 season in which they won the 1-A/2-A Yadkin Valley Conference and reached the second round of the 2-A state playoffs.

Since the NCHSAA doubled the number of classifications from four to eight, Mount Pleasant is now a 4-A school. The Tigers are in a split 4-A/5-A conference with Anson (4-A), Central Academy (4-A), West Stanly (4-A), Forest Hills (5-A), Monroe (5-A) and Parkwood (5-A). Monroe went undefeated and won the 2-A state championship last year. 

None of those schools were with Mount Pleasant in the Yadkin Valley the last four years. The Tigers will continue to play non-conference rivals Carson, Concord and Central Cabarrus.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Concord

Aug. 29 – Carson

Sept. 5 – at Central Cabarrus

Sept. 12 – at South Point

Sept. 19 – West Davidson

Oct. 3 – Anson County

Oct. 10 – at Forest Hills

Oct. 17 – Monroe

Oct. 24 – Parkwood

Oct. 31 – at West Stanly

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina