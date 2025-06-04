Mount Pleasant Sets Its 2025 Football Schedule
Mount Pleasant has released its 2025 football schedule and, due to NCHSAA realignment, it will have a very different look.
The Tigers are coming off a 9-3 season in which they won the 1-A/2-A Yadkin Valley Conference and reached the second round of the 2-A state playoffs.
Since the NCHSAA doubled the number of classifications from four to eight, Mount Pleasant is now a 4-A school. The Tigers are in a split 4-A/5-A conference with Anson (4-A), Central Academy (4-A), West Stanly (4-A), Forest Hills (5-A), Monroe (5-A) and Parkwood (5-A). Monroe went undefeated and won the 2-A state championship last year.
None of those schools were with Mount Pleasant in the Yadkin Valley the last four years. The Tigers will continue to play non-conference rivals Carson, Concord and Central Cabarrus.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Concord
Aug. 29 – Carson
Sept. 5 – at Central Cabarrus
Sept. 12 – at South Point
Sept. 19 – West Davidson
Oct. 3 – Anson County
Oct. 10 – at Forest Hills
Oct. 17 – Monroe
Oct. 24 – Parkwood
Oct. 31 – at West Stanly