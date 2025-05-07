No guarantees for conference champions in new NCHSAA playoff format
Flash forward to November and your high school football team just won a conference championship.
That means you’re playoff-bound, right?
Not necessarily.
Things are a lot different now in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The NCHSAA Board of Directors recently voted on several changes that were necessary because of the organization’s expansion from four to eight classifications.
State playoff berths now will be decided on a 40-40-20 RPI formula, which is to be run through MaxPreps. The formula will include a 40 percent weight on a team’s winning percentage, a 40 percent weight on an opponent’s winning percentage and a 20 percent weight on the winning percentage of their opponents’ opponents. Margin of victory was not included over fears teams would run up the score.
Conference champions and conference tournament champions will not be guaranteed playoff berths, a radical departure from the previous system. Almost all the new conferences are split, some among three classifications, making it impossible to guarantee each conference champion a playoff berth.
Under the new system, classifications 1-A through 7-A will have 48 teams in the playoffs. There will be 24 playoff teams from 8-A.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App