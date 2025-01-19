North Carolina Girls Basketball Standout Reaches 2,000 Career Points
South View senior guard Danauje Brooks reached the milestone of 2,000 points during a prolific week of basketball in North Carolina.
The Kentucky State commit got her 2,000th point in the Lady Tigers’ 79-68 victory over Cape Fear on Friday. Brooks poured in 44 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.
That wasn’t even her best effort of the week. Brooks lit up the scoreboard for a career-high 51 points on Tuesday in a 77-40 romp over Grays Creek. She was 11-of-22 from 3-point range while also getting 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.
Brooks concluded her week by scoring 30 points as the Lady Tigers downed Trinity Christian 69-45 on Saturday in the MLK Classic.
The 5-foot-4 guard is averaging 28.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Tigers, who are 13-3 overall and lead the 3-A/4-A United 8 Conference.
In her 16 games during the 2024-25 season, Brooks over 20 points in all but one game
Brooks started her varsity career as a seventh grader at Northwood Temple, where she averaged 16.9 points in two seasons.
She then transferred to South View from Grace Christian in Sanford. Brooks played on two state championship teams during her freshman and sophomore years. Brooks averaged nine points as a freshman and 8.2 points as a sophomore.
Brooks spent her junior year at E.E. Smith in Fayetteville where she averaged 13.6 points.