High School

North Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NCHSAA) - November 3, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 North Carolina high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Hoggard celebrates after they intercepted the ball as Hoggard took on Laney Oct. 17, 2025 in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard beat Laney 28 to14. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS
Hoggard celebrates after they intercepted the ball as Hoggard took on Laney Oct. 17, 2025 in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard beat Laney 28 to14. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 North Carolina high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7, with 105 games in the First Round. 

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the North Carolina high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 11.

North Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NCHSAA) - November 3, 2025

Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)

First Round

No. 1 KIPP Pride — BYE

No. 8 Howard vs. No. 9 Columbia

No. 4 Wilson Prep — BYE

No. 5 Southeast Halifax — BYE

No. 3 Bear Grass Charter — BYE

No. 6 Washington County vs. No. 11 North Edgecombe

No. 2 Northside - Pinetown — BYE

No. 7 Hobgood Academy vs. No. 10 Weldon

No. 1 Robbinsville — BYE

No. 8 College Prep & Leadership Academy vs. No. 9 Andrews

No. 4 North Stokes — BYE

No. 5 East Columbus — BYE

No. 3 Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — BYE

No. 6 Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy vs. No. 11 Chatham Central

No. 2 South Davidson — BYE

No. 7 Rosman vs. No. 10 Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy

*all games 11/7 at 7 PM

Class 2A Bracket

First Round

No. 1 Tarboro — BYE

No. 16 Camden County vs. No. 17 West Columbus

No. 8 Hobbton — BYE

No. 9 Lakewood — BYE

No. 5 Manteo — BYE

No. 12 Northampton County vs. No. 21 Lejeune

No. 4 East Bladen — BYE

No. 13 Northwest Halifax vs. No. 20 Union

No. 3 North Duplin — BYE

No. 14 Southside vs. No. 19 Pamlico County

No. 6 John A. Holmes — BYE

No. 11 Perquimans — BYE

No. 7 Gates County — BYE

No. 10 East Carteret — BYE

No. 15 American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs. No. 18 Rosewood

No. 2 Warren County — BYE

No. 1 Murphy — BYE

No. 16 Albemarle vs. No. 17 Cherokee

No. 8 Swain County — BYE

No. 9 Community School of Davidson — BYE

No. 5 Corvian Community School — BYE

No. 12 North Rowan vs. No. 21 Avery County

No. 4 East Wilkes — BYE

No. 13 Hayesville vs. No. 20 Highland Tech

No. 3 Alleghany — BYE

No. 14 Mountain Island Charter vs. No. 19 Elkin

No. 6 Bishop McGuinness — BYE

No. 11 Mitchell vs. No. 22 Langtree Charter Academy

No. 7 South Stanly — BYE

No. 10 Christ the King — BYE

No. 15 Cherryville vs. No. 18 South Stokes

No. 2 Starmount — BYE

*all games 11/7 at 7 PM

Class 3A Bracket

First Round

No. 1 James Kenan — BYE

No. 16 Wallace-Rose Hill vs. No. 17 Greene Central

No. 8 Whiteville — BYE

No. 9 Ayden - Grifton vs. No. 24 South Lenoir

No. 5 Martin County — BYE

No. 12 Wake Preparatory Academy vs. No. 21 Bartlett Yancey

No. 4 Louisburg — BYE

No. 13 Farmville Central vs. No. 20 Heide Trask

No. 3 Midway — BYE

No. 14 Kinston vs. No. 19 North Moore

No. 6 Pasquotank County — BYE

No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 22 Beddingfield

No. 7 Northeastern — BYE

No. 10 South Columbus vs. No. 23 West Bladen

No. 15 Hertford County vs. No. 18 Northwood

No. 2 Pender — BYE

No. 1 Mountain Heritage — BYE

No. 16 West Lincoln vs. No. 17 North Wilkes

No. 8 Lincolnton — BYE

No. 9 Hendersonville vs. No. 24 East Davidson

No. 5 Providence Grove — BYE

No. 12 West Davidson vs. No. 21 Madison

No. 4 North Stanly — BYE

No. 13 East Surry vs. No. 20 Polk County

No. 3 Eastern Randolph — BYE

No. 14 Charles D. Owen vs. No. 19 Union Academy

No. 6 Walkertown — BYE

No. 11 West Wilkes vs. No. 22 Wheatmore

No. 7 East Rutherford — BYE

No. 10 Shelby vs. No. 23 McMichael

No. 15 Thomasville vs. No. 18 Chase

No. 2 Mount Airy — BYE

*all games 11/7 at 7 PM

Class 4A Bracket

First Round

No. 1 Reidsville — BYE

No. 16 Jordan-Matthews vs. No. 17 Red Springs

No. 8 Southwestern Randolph — BYE

No. 9 Eastern Wayne vs. No. 24 Anson

No. 5 Randleman — BYE

No. 12 North Pitt vs. No. 21 Cummings

No. 4 Central Davidson — BYE

No. 13 Carver vs. No. 20 Morehead

No. 3 East Duplin — BYE

No. 14 North Johnston vs. No. 19 Washington

No. 6 Bunn — BYE

No. 11 SouthWest Edgecombe vs. No. 22 Southwest Onslow

No. 7 T. Wingate Andrews — BYE

No. 10 Clinton vs. No. 23 Ledford Senior

No. 15 Nash Central vs. No. 18 Roanoke Rapids

No. 2 West Craven — BYE

No. 1 Brevard — BYE

No. 16 West Stokes vs. No. 17 Forbush

No. 8 Burns — BYE

No. 9 Lexington Senior vs. No. 24 West Stanly

No. 5 Mount Pleasant — BYE

No. 12 Tuscola vs. No. 21 East Burke

No. 4 Pisgah — BYE

No. 13 West Iredell vs. No. 20 Ashe County

No. 3 Newton-Conover — BYE

No. 14 Foard vs. No. 19 Lake Norman Charter

No. 6 Maiden — BYE

No. 11 North Surry vs. No. 22 Salisbury

No. 7 Stuart Cramer — BYE

No. 10 Bandys vs. No. 23 South Rowan

No. 15 Wilkes Central vs. No. 18 R-S Central

No. 2 Hibriten — BYE

*all games 11/7 at 7 PM

Class 5A Bracket

First Round

No. 1 Hunt — BYE

No. 16 Eastern Alamance vs. No. 17 Fike

No. 8 Southern Nash — BYE

No. 9 Southeast Alamance vs. No. 24 Orange

No. 5 Currituck County — BYE

No. 12 Havelock vs. No. 21 Richlands

No. 4 Croatan — BYE

No. 13 South Brunswick vs. No. 20 Seaforth

No. 3 Northside - Jacksonville — BYE

No. 14 J.F. Webb vs. No. 19 Person

No. 6 St. Pauls — BYE

No. 11 West Carteret vs. No. 22 C.B. Aycock

No. 7 Rocky Mount — BYE

No. 10 Western Alamance vs. No. 23 South Granville

No. 15 Rockingham County vs. No. 18 Dixon

No. 2 Northeast Guilford — BYE

No. 1 South Point — BYE

No. 16 Huss vs. No. 17 Erwin

No. 8 Monroe — BYE

No. 9 West Rowan vs. No. 24 Southern Guilford

No. 5 East Lincoln — BYE

No. 12 West Henderson vs. No. 21 East Rowan

No. 4 Crest — BYE

No. 13 Concord vs. No. 20 Forestview

No. 3 Hickory — BYE

No. 14 Jesse Carson vs. No. 19 Montgomery Central

No. 6 Franklin — BYE

No. 11 Forest Hills vs. No. 22 Smoky Mountain

No. 7 Northwest Cabarrus — BYE

No. 10 Oak Grove vs. No. 23 North Lincoln

No. 15 North Davidson vs. No. 18 North Henderson

No. 2 Jay M. Robinson — BYE

*all games 11/7 at 7 PM

Class 6A Bracket

First Round

No. 1 Jacksonville — BYE

No. 16 Harnett Central vs. No. 17 South View

No. 8 Scotland — BYE

No. 9 Terry Sanford vs. No. 24 E.E. Smith

No. 5 Walter M. Williams — BYE

No. 12 Franklinton vs. No. 21 Gray's Creek

No. 4 Union Pines — BYE

No. 13 Lee County vs. No. 20 Westover

No. 3 Middle Creek — BYE

No. 14 West Brunswick vs. No. 19 West Johnston

No. 6 Southern Alamance — BYE

No. 11 J.H. Rose vs. No. 22 Triton

No. 7 Seventy-First — BYE

No. 10 South Johnston vs. No. 23 Vance County

No. 15 Eastern Guilford vs. No. 18 White Oak

No. 2 Northern Nash — BYE

No. 1 Watauga — BYE

No. 16 St. Stephens vs. No. 17 Mount Tabor

No. 8 Charlotte Catholic — BYE

No. 9 A.C. Reynolds vs. No. 24 South Caldwell

No. 5 Sun Valley — BYE

No. 12 Olympic vs. No. 21 Ragsdale

No. 4 Freedom — BYE

No. 13 Southeast Guilford vs. No. 20 Central Cabarrus

No. 3 Ashbrook — BYE

No. 14 Statesville vs. No. 19 Alexander Central

No. 6 Asheboro — BYE

No. 11 Dudley vs. No. 22 Glenn

No. 7 T.C. Roberson — BYE

No. 10 Kings Mountain vs. No. 23 Ben L. Smith

No. 15 Asheville vs. No. 18 Western Guilford

No. 2 Northern Guilford — BYE

*all games 11/7 at 7 PM

Class 7A Bracket

First Round

No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons — BYE

No. 16 Holly Springs vs. No. 17 Fuquay - Varina

No. 8 Hillside — BYE

No. 9 Cary vs. No. 24 Ashley

No. 5 Cape Fear — BYE

No. 12 Sanderson vs. No. 21 East Wake

No. 4 Garner Magnet — BYE

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. No. 20 North Brunswick

No. 3 Clayton — BYE

No. 14 New Hanover vs. No. 19 Heritage

No. 6 D.H. Conley — BYE

No. 11 Southern Durham vs. No. 22 Lumberton

No. 7 Southeast Raleigh — BYE

No. 10 New Bern vs. No. 23 Overhills

No. 15 South Central vs. No. 18 South Garner

No. 2 Cleveland — BYE

No. 1 Grimsley — BYE

No. 16 R.J. Reynolds vs. No. 17 West Cabarrus

No. 8 Jack Britt — BYE

No. 9 Davie County vs. No. 24 West Mecklenburg

No. 5 Ronald Reagan — BYE

No. 12 A.L. Brown vs. No. 21 South Iredell

No. 4 Mooresville — BYE

No. 13 David W. Butler vs. No. 20 Hopewell

No. 3 Independence — BYE

No. 14 Page vs. No. 19 McDowell

No. 6 Richmond — BYE

No. 11 Porter Ridge vs. No. 22 Cuthbertson

No. 7 Lake Norman — BYE

No. 10 East Forsyth vs. No. 23 Purnell Swett

No. 15 Marvin Ridge vs. No. 18 Chapel Hill

No. 2 Weddington — BYE

*all games 11/7 at 7 PM

Class 8A Bracket

First Round

No. 1 Hoggard — BYE

No. 8 E.A. Laney vs. No. 9 Willow Spring

No. 4 Apex Friendship — BYE

No. 5 Rolesville vs. No. 12 Green Hope

No. 3 Jordan — BYE

No. 6 Leesville Road vs. No. 11 Broughton

No. 2 Millbrook — BYE

No. 7 Panther Creek vs. No. 10 Enloe

No. 1 Hough — BYE

No. 8 South Mecklenburg vs. No. 9 Palisades

No. 4 Mallard Creek — BYE

No. 5 West Forsyth vs. No. 12 Northwest Guilford

No. 3 Myers Park — BYE

No. 6 Pinecrest vs. No. 11 Chambers

No. 2 West Charlotte — BYE

No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 Ardrey Kell

*all games 11/7 at 7 PM

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/North Carolina