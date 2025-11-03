North Carolina High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NCHSAA) - November 3, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7, with 105 games in the First Round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the North Carolina high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 11.
Class 1A Bracket (select to view bracket)
First Round
No. 1 KIPP Pride — BYE
No. 8 Howard vs. No. 9 Columbia
No. 4 Wilson Prep — BYE
No. 5 Southeast Halifax — BYE
No. 3 Bear Grass Charter — BYE
No. 6 Washington County vs. No. 11 North Edgecombe
No. 2 Northside - Pinetown — BYE
No. 7 Hobgood Academy vs. No. 10 Weldon
No. 1 Robbinsville — BYE
No. 8 College Prep & Leadership Academy vs. No. 9 Andrews
No. 4 North Stokes — BYE
No. 5 East Columbus — BYE
No. 3 Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — BYE
No. 6 Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy vs. No. 11 Chatham Central
No. 2 South Davidson — BYE
No. 7 Rosman vs. No. 10 Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy
*all games 11/7 at 7 PM
Class 2A Bracket
First Round
No. 1 Tarboro — BYE
No. 16 Camden County vs. No. 17 West Columbus
No. 8 Hobbton — BYE
No. 9 Lakewood — BYE
No. 5 Manteo — BYE
No. 12 Northampton County vs. No. 21 Lejeune
No. 4 East Bladen — BYE
No. 13 Northwest Halifax vs. No. 20 Union
No. 3 North Duplin — BYE
No. 14 Southside vs. No. 19 Pamlico County
No. 6 John A. Holmes — BYE
No. 11 Perquimans — BYE
No. 7 Gates County — BYE
No. 10 East Carteret — BYE
No. 15 American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs. No. 18 Rosewood
No. 2 Warren County — BYE
No. 1 Murphy — BYE
No. 16 Albemarle vs. No. 17 Cherokee
No. 8 Swain County — BYE
No. 9 Community School of Davidson — BYE
No. 5 Corvian Community School — BYE
No. 12 North Rowan vs. No. 21 Avery County
No. 4 East Wilkes — BYE
No. 13 Hayesville vs. No. 20 Highland Tech
No. 3 Alleghany — BYE
No. 14 Mountain Island Charter vs. No. 19 Elkin
No. 6 Bishop McGuinness — BYE
No. 11 Mitchell vs. No. 22 Langtree Charter Academy
No. 7 South Stanly — BYE
No. 10 Christ the King — BYE
No. 15 Cherryville vs. No. 18 South Stokes
No. 2 Starmount — BYE
*all games 11/7 at 7 PM
Class 3A Bracket
First Round
No. 1 James Kenan — BYE
No. 16 Wallace-Rose Hill vs. No. 17 Greene Central
No. 8 Whiteville — BYE
No. 9 Ayden - Grifton vs. No. 24 South Lenoir
No. 5 Martin County — BYE
No. 12 Wake Preparatory Academy vs. No. 21 Bartlett Yancey
No. 4 Louisburg — BYE
No. 13 Farmville Central vs. No. 20 Heide Trask
No. 3 Midway — BYE
No. 14 Kinston vs. No. 19 North Moore
No. 6 Pasquotank County — BYE
No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 22 Beddingfield
No. 7 Northeastern — BYE
No. 10 South Columbus vs. No. 23 West Bladen
No. 15 Hertford County vs. No. 18 Northwood
No. 2 Pender — BYE
No. 1 Mountain Heritage — BYE
No. 16 West Lincoln vs. No. 17 North Wilkes
No. 8 Lincolnton — BYE
No. 9 Hendersonville vs. No. 24 East Davidson
No. 5 Providence Grove — BYE
No. 12 West Davidson vs. No. 21 Madison
No. 4 North Stanly — BYE
No. 13 East Surry vs. No. 20 Polk County
No. 3 Eastern Randolph — BYE
No. 14 Charles D. Owen vs. No. 19 Union Academy
No. 6 Walkertown — BYE
No. 11 West Wilkes vs. No. 22 Wheatmore
No. 7 East Rutherford — BYE
No. 10 Shelby vs. No. 23 McMichael
No. 15 Thomasville vs. No. 18 Chase
No. 2 Mount Airy — BYE
*all games 11/7 at 7 PM
Class 4A Bracket
First Round
No. 1 Reidsville — BYE
No. 16 Jordan-Matthews vs. No. 17 Red Springs
No. 8 Southwestern Randolph — BYE
No. 9 Eastern Wayne vs. No. 24 Anson
No. 5 Randleman — BYE
No. 12 North Pitt vs. No. 21 Cummings
No. 4 Central Davidson — BYE
No. 13 Carver vs. No. 20 Morehead
No. 3 East Duplin — BYE
No. 14 North Johnston vs. No. 19 Washington
No. 6 Bunn — BYE
No. 11 SouthWest Edgecombe vs. No. 22 Southwest Onslow
No. 7 T. Wingate Andrews — BYE
No. 10 Clinton vs. No. 23 Ledford Senior
No. 15 Nash Central vs. No. 18 Roanoke Rapids
No. 2 West Craven — BYE
No. 1 Brevard — BYE
No. 16 West Stokes vs. No. 17 Forbush
No. 8 Burns — BYE
No. 9 Lexington Senior vs. No. 24 West Stanly
No. 5 Mount Pleasant — BYE
No. 12 Tuscola vs. No. 21 East Burke
No. 4 Pisgah — BYE
No. 13 West Iredell vs. No. 20 Ashe County
No. 3 Newton-Conover — BYE
No. 14 Foard vs. No. 19 Lake Norman Charter
No. 6 Maiden — BYE
No. 11 North Surry vs. No. 22 Salisbury
No. 7 Stuart Cramer — BYE
No. 10 Bandys vs. No. 23 South Rowan
No. 15 Wilkes Central vs. No. 18 R-S Central
No. 2 Hibriten — BYE
*all games 11/7 at 7 PM
Class 5A Bracket
First Round
No. 1 Hunt — BYE
No. 16 Eastern Alamance vs. No. 17 Fike
No. 8 Southern Nash — BYE
No. 9 Southeast Alamance vs. No. 24 Orange
No. 5 Currituck County — BYE
No. 12 Havelock vs. No. 21 Richlands
No. 4 Croatan — BYE
No. 13 South Brunswick vs. No. 20 Seaforth
No. 3 Northside - Jacksonville — BYE
No. 14 J.F. Webb vs. No. 19 Person
No. 6 St. Pauls — BYE
No. 11 West Carteret vs. No. 22 C.B. Aycock
No. 7 Rocky Mount — BYE
No. 10 Western Alamance vs. No. 23 South Granville
No. 15 Rockingham County vs. No. 18 Dixon
No. 2 Northeast Guilford — BYE
No. 1 South Point — BYE
No. 16 Huss vs. No. 17 Erwin
No. 8 Monroe — BYE
No. 9 West Rowan vs. No. 24 Southern Guilford
No. 5 East Lincoln — BYE
No. 12 West Henderson vs. No. 21 East Rowan
No. 4 Crest — BYE
No. 13 Concord vs. No. 20 Forestview
No. 3 Hickory — BYE
No. 14 Jesse Carson vs. No. 19 Montgomery Central
No. 6 Franklin — BYE
No. 11 Forest Hills vs. No. 22 Smoky Mountain
No. 7 Northwest Cabarrus — BYE
No. 10 Oak Grove vs. No. 23 North Lincoln
No. 15 North Davidson vs. No. 18 North Henderson
No. 2 Jay M. Robinson — BYE
*all games 11/7 at 7 PM
Class 6A Bracket
First Round
No. 1 Jacksonville — BYE
No. 16 Harnett Central vs. No. 17 South View
No. 8 Scotland — BYE
No. 9 Terry Sanford vs. No. 24 E.E. Smith
No. 5 Walter M. Williams — BYE
No. 12 Franklinton vs. No. 21 Gray's Creek
No. 4 Union Pines — BYE
No. 13 Lee County vs. No. 20 Westover
No. 3 Middle Creek — BYE
No. 14 West Brunswick vs. No. 19 West Johnston
No. 6 Southern Alamance — BYE
No. 11 J.H. Rose vs. No. 22 Triton
No. 7 Seventy-First — BYE
No. 10 South Johnston vs. No. 23 Vance County
No. 15 Eastern Guilford vs. No. 18 White Oak
No. 2 Northern Nash — BYE
No. 1 Watauga — BYE
No. 16 St. Stephens vs. No. 17 Mount Tabor
No. 8 Charlotte Catholic — BYE
No. 9 A.C. Reynolds vs. No. 24 South Caldwell
No. 5 Sun Valley — BYE
No. 12 Olympic vs. No. 21 Ragsdale
No. 4 Freedom — BYE
No. 13 Southeast Guilford vs. No. 20 Central Cabarrus
No. 3 Ashbrook — BYE
No. 14 Statesville vs. No. 19 Alexander Central
No. 6 Asheboro — BYE
No. 11 Dudley vs. No. 22 Glenn
No. 7 T.C. Roberson — BYE
No. 10 Kings Mountain vs. No. 23 Ben L. Smith
No. 15 Asheville vs. No. 18 Western Guilford
No. 2 Northern Guilford — BYE
*all games 11/7 at 7 PM
Class 7A Bracket
First Round
No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons — BYE
No. 16 Holly Springs vs. No. 17 Fuquay - Varina
No. 8 Hillside — BYE
No. 9 Cary vs. No. 24 Ashley
No. 5 Cape Fear — BYE
No. 12 Sanderson vs. No. 21 East Wake
No. 4 Garner Magnet — BYE
No. 13 Wake Forest vs. No. 20 North Brunswick
No. 3 Clayton — BYE
No. 14 New Hanover vs. No. 19 Heritage
No. 6 D.H. Conley — BYE
No. 11 Southern Durham vs. No. 22 Lumberton
No. 7 Southeast Raleigh — BYE
No. 10 New Bern vs. No. 23 Overhills
No. 15 South Central vs. No. 18 South Garner
No. 2 Cleveland — BYE
No. 1 Grimsley — BYE
No. 16 R.J. Reynolds vs. No. 17 West Cabarrus
No. 8 Jack Britt — BYE
No. 9 Davie County vs. No. 24 West Mecklenburg
No. 5 Ronald Reagan — BYE
No. 12 A.L. Brown vs. No. 21 South Iredell
No. 4 Mooresville — BYE
No. 13 David W. Butler vs. No. 20 Hopewell
No. 3 Independence — BYE
No. 14 Page vs. No. 19 McDowell
No. 6 Richmond — BYE
No. 11 Porter Ridge vs. No. 22 Cuthbertson
No. 7 Lake Norman — BYE
No. 10 East Forsyth vs. No. 23 Purnell Swett
No. 15 Marvin Ridge vs. No. 18 Chapel Hill
No. 2 Weddington — BYE
*all games 11/7 at 7 PM
Class 8A Bracket
First Round
No. 1 Hoggard — BYE
No. 8 E.A. Laney vs. No. 9 Willow Spring
No. 4 Apex Friendship — BYE
No. 5 Rolesville vs. No. 12 Green Hope
No. 3 Jordan — BYE
No. 6 Leesville Road vs. No. 11 Broughton
No. 2 Millbrook — BYE
No. 7 Panther Creek vs. No. 10 Enloe
No. 1 Hough — BYE
No. 8 South Mecklenburg vs. No. 9 Palisades
No. 4 Mallard Creek — BYE
No. 5 West Forsyth vs. No. 12 Northwest Guilford
No. 3 Myers Park — BYE
No. 6 Pinecrest vs. No. 11 Chambers
No. 2 West Charlotte — BYE
No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 Ardrey Kell
*all games 11/7 at 7 PM