North Carolina High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest North Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
NCHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Northside - Pinetown (8-0)
2. KIPP Pride (7-0)
3. Robbinsville (6-3)
4. Bear Grass Charter (7-0)
5. South Davidson (8-0)
6. Washington County (4-3)
7. Wilson Prep (3-5)
8. Southeast Halifax (3-3)
9. Howard (3-3)
10. Hobgood Academy (4-4)
11. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (1-5)
12. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (2-6)
13. East Columbus (2-6)
14. Andrews (1-7)
15. Rosman (2-7)
16. College Prep & Leadership Academy (1-6)
17. Columbia (0-3)
18. North Stokes (2-6)
19. Weldon (0-3)
20. Mattamuskeet (0-5)
21. North Edgecombe (0-7)
22. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (0-8)
23. Jones Senior (0-8)
24. Chatham Central (1-7)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Tarboro (8-0)
2. Starmount (6-2)
3. Alleghany (6-2)
4. Murphy (6-2)
5. Warren County (7-1)
6. East Wilkes (5-3)
7. Swain County (5-3)
8. East Bladen (6-1)
9. North Duplin (7-1)
10. Corvian Community School (7-1)
11. Christ the King (6-2)
12. East Carteret (5-3)
13. Manteo (5-2)
14. Hayesville (5-3)
15. South Stanly (6-2)
16. Community School of Davidson (4-4)
17. Mountain Island Charter (5-3)
18. Mitchell (4-4)
19. Lakewood (5-3)
20. John A. Holmes (4-4)
21. Gates County (3-5)
22. Perquimans (4-4)
24. Hobbton (4-3)
25. American Leadership Academy-Johnston (4-4)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mount Airy (6-2)
2. Pender (8-0)
3. Mountain Heritage (7-1)
4. Eastern Randolph (6-2)
5. Hendersonville (7-1)
6. Louisburg (8-0)
7. North Stanly (7-1)
8. James Kenan (7-1)
9. Midway (7-2)
10. East Rutherford (7-1)
11. Walkertown (6-1)
12. Ayden - Grifton (6-2)
13. Martin County (6-2)
14. Providence Grove (6-2)
15. Pasquotank County (6-2)
16. Northeastern (6-2)
17. Shelby (5-3)
18. Lincolnton (7-2)
19. Princeton (5-3)
20. Kinston (5-3)
21. West Wilkes (5-3)
22. West Davidson (5-3)
23. Whiteville (5-2)
24. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-4)
25. Greene Central (4-4)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Brevard (8-0)
2. Reidsville (6-2)
3. West Craven (7-1)
4. Hibriten (7-1)
5. Central Davidson (8-1)
6. Maiden (6-2)
7. Pisgah (6-2)
8. Randleman (6-3)
9. Mount Pleasant (6-2)
10. East Duplin (6-2)
11. Newton-Conover (6-2)
12. Stuart Cramer (6-2)
13. Bunn (6-2)
14. Burns (5-3)
15. North Surry (5-3)
16. Eastern Wayne (5-2)
17. SouthWest Edgecombe (5-3)
18. Carver (6-2)
19. West Iredell (4-4)
20. Bandys (4-4)
21. T. Wingate Andrews (5-3)
22. Tuscola (4-4)
23. Lexington Senior (4-4)
24. Southwestern Randolph (5-3)
25. Foard (3-5)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Crest (7-1)
2. Hickory (8-1)
3. South Point (6-2)
4. Northside - Jacksonville (7-1)
5. Jay M. Robinson (7-1)
6. East Lincoln (8-1)
7. Hunt (7-2)
8. Northwest Cabarrus (7-1)
9. Franklin (6-2)
10. Northeast Guilford (6-2)
11. Rocky Mount (7-1)
12. Croatan (7-1)
13. Forest Hills (7-1)
14. Western Alamance (7-1)
15. St. Pauls (7-1)
16. West Carteret (5-3)
17. Southern Nash (6-3)
18. Currituck County (6-3)
19. Oak Grove (5-3)
20. West Henderson (5-3)
21. North Davidson (5-3)
22. Southeast Alamance (5-3)
23. Huss (5-3)
24. J.F. Webb (6-2)
25. Concord (4-4)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Jacksonville (7-0)
2. Northern Guilford (7-1)
4. Ashbrook (8-0)
5. Union Pines (7-1)
6. Northern Nash (7-1)
7. Freedom (7-1)
8. Scotland (6-2)
9. Middle Creek (6-2)
10. A.C. Reynolds (5-3)
11. Asheboro (6-2)
12. Seventy-First (7-1)
13. Dudley (6-3)
14. Olympic (7-2)
15. Walter M. Williams (7-1)
16. Sun Valley (5-3)
17. T.C. Roberson (5-3)
18. Statesville (6-2)
19. Terry Sanford (6-2)
20. Charlotte Catholic (4-4)
21. Kings Mountain (5-3)
22. Franklinton (6-2)
23. Southern Alamance (5-3)
24. J.H. Rose (4-4)
25. Southeast Guilford (5-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Cleveland (8-0)
2. Cardinal Gibbons (6-1)
3. Grimsley (8-0)
4. Weddington (8-1)
5. Ronald Reagan (7-1)
6. Independence (6-2)
7. Garner Magnet (6-2)
8. Lake Norman (6-2)
9. Richmond (6-2)
10. Mooresville (6-2)
11. Cary (7-0)
12. D.H. Conley (6-2)
13. Southeast Raleigh (5-3)
14. Clayton (6-2)
15. Davie County (5-3)
16. New Bern (4-4)
17. East Forsyth (5-3)
18. Jack Britt (4-4)
19. Porter Ridge (6-3)
20. Hillside (6-2)
21. David W. Butler (4-4)
22. Southern Durham (4-3)
23. Fuquay-Varina (4-4)
24. Riverside (1-1)
25. Sanderson (5-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 8A Rankings
1. Hough (8-0)
2. Millbrook (8-0)
3. Hoggard (8-0)
4. Mallard Creek (5-3)
5. Pinecrest (7-1)
6. Jordan (7-0)
7. Myers Park (6-1)
8. West Charlotte (6-2)
9. West Forsyth (6-2)
10. Apex Friendship (7-1)
11. Rolesville (5-3)
12. Leesville Road (6-2)
13. Providence (5-3)
14. South Mecklenburg (6-2)
15. Ardrey Kell (5-3)
16. Panther Creek (5-3)
17. Willow Spring (5-3)
18. Palisades (5-3)
19. Broughton (4-4)
20. Enloe (5-2)
21. Chambers (4-4)
22. E.A. Laney (4-4)
23. Green Hope (5-4)
24. Corinth Holders (4-4)
25. Apex (2-7)