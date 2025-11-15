North Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into the Second Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 14, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (NCHSAA) - November 14, 2025
North Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
Anderson 35, La Salle 28
Anna 28, Northeastern 8
Archbishop Hoban 35, Hudson 3
Avon 42, Wadsworth 21
Big Walnut 35, Canal Winchester 0
Bishop Watterson 48, Tri-Valley 6
Carey 41, Paulding 6
Cardinal Mooney 56, Garfield 14
Coldwater 48, Tri-Village 29
Colonel Crawford 42, Centerburg 13
Columbus Academy 10, Nelsonville-York 7
Columbus Grove 28, Lima Central Catholic 6
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 30, East 0
Elder 32, Princeton 16
Galion 17, Perkins 14
Garaway 25, Dalton 16
Genoa Area 34, Triway 33
Girard 28, Poland Seminary 27
Glenville 14, Lake Catholic 3
Highland 48, North Ridgeville 0
Hillsdale 48, Symmes Valley 7
Hopewell-Loudon 30, Archbold 14
Indian Hill 25, Taft 19
Indian Lake 31, Mariemont 14
Indian Valley 47, Jonathan Alder 28
Kirtland 35, Smithville 7
Leipsic 30, Pandora-Gilboa 20
Liberty Center 42, Liberty-Benton 10
London 28, Jackson 24
Marion Local 35, Fort Recovery 0
McDonald 40, Monroeville 13
Mentor 25, McKinley 24
Middletown 14, Springfield 0
Mogadore 47, East Canton 14
New Lexington 47, Unioto 14
North Union 40, Carlisle 36
Olentangy Orange 21, Olentangy Liberty 17
Perry 21, West Branch 0
Pickerington Central 17, Upper Arlington 16
Rocky River 48, Buckeye 41
Shelby 49, Bath 7
St. Edward 38, Whitmer 6
St. Francis DeSales 48, Washington Massillon 14
St. Henry 49, Cedarville 12
St. Xavier 17, Archbishop Moeller 13
Steubenville 17, Licking Valley 14
Stuart Cramer 60, Bandys 49
Tippecanoe 23, Badin 16
Trotwood-Madison 49, Harrison 0
Valley View 31, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 32, Canfield 0
Walsh Jesuit 42, Austintown-Fitch 21
Wayne 20, Troy 14
West Jefferson 34, Fort Frye 32
Wheelersburg 36, Barnesville 13