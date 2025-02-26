North Carolina (NCHSAA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (2/25/2025)
The 2025 North Carolina High School Athletic Association brackets are in and for the next three weeks the four 32-team tournaments will entertain high school basketball fans throughout the Tar Heel State.
The tournament starts Feb. 25 and concludes March 10-15 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the campus of Wake Forest University.
Top seeds are Hoggard and McDowell (4A), Terry Sanford and Stuart W. Cramer (3A), Fairmont and North Wilkes (2A) and Perquimans and Bishop McGuinness (1A).
Defending champions are Rolesville (4A), West Rowan (3A), North Pitt (2A) and Cherokee (1A).
Check back throughout the coming weeks for updated scores and bracket updates.
Also play along with Pick 'Em, a fun and free interactive game to test your knowledge of North Carolina High School basketball.