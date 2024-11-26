Predicting the winners of the third round of the North Carolina high school football playoffs
The third round of the North Carolina high school state playoffs is Friday night and some upsets have shaken up the brackets.
Here is how we see it.
4-A East
No. 8 Jordan (10-2) at No. 1 Cleveland (12-0)
Cleveland turned up its defense in a 21-3 win over Ashley last week while Jordan dispatched Apex Friendship 41-14.
Amareon Blue has 1,626 yards and 17 touchdowns for Jordan. He’ll test Cleveland’s defense.
WINNER: Cleveland
No. 5 Rolesville (11-1) at No. 4 Richmond (10-2)
This is a heavyweight matchup. Rolesville impressed with a 45-7 rout of 10-win Pinecrest as quarterback Braden Atkinson threw two touchdown passes and the defense limited the Patriots to 118 yards.
Richmond beat Clayton 24-13.
WINNER: Rolesville
No. 11 Millbrook (11-1) at No. 3 Hoggard (11-1)
Here’s another matchup between two powerhouses. Millbrook, seeded much lower than what its record would indicate, pounded New Bern 32-13 last week. Hoggard ground out a 14-7 win over Leesville Road.
Hoggard has won 11 in a row since losing 35-32 to open the season.
WINNER: Hoggard
No. 23 Hillside (7-5) at No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons (10-1)
Hillside has been the surprise in the East so far. Quarterback Gannon Jones and wide receiver Brayden Karris lead a dynamic offense. The Crusaders pounded Garner 51-14 in the second round.
WINNER: Cardinal Gibbons
4-A West
No. 8 Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at No. 1 Grimsley (12-0)
Charlotte Catholic, a traditional power, is making another run. The Cougars are coming off a 31-7 win over Palisades.
Grimsley, led by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon and running back Mitchell Summers, have won every game decisively.
WINNER: Grimsley
No. 13 Mallard Creek (10-2) at No. 5 Hough (11-1)
The wow factor runs big in this one. Mallard Creek went up to Boone on Saturday after the game was postponed because of snow. The Mavericks smothered previously unbeaten Watauga, allowing just 87 yards of offense.
Hough crushed Independence 47-3. Something’s got to give.
WINNER: Hough
No. 6 Mooresville (11-1) at No. 3 East Forsyth (12-0)
There’s some star power here. East Forsyth quarterback Bryce Baker, a North Carolina commit, has thrown for 3,099 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also has six rushing touchdowns. J.P. Gilchrist has 54 catches for 1,011 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Eagles survived an upset bid by Butler in the first round and thumped West Forsyth in the second round.
Mooresville has won 10 in a row after falling to Reagan, a team East Forsyth beat 69-21.
WINNER: East Forsyth
No. 10 Northern Guilford (11-1) at No. 2 Weddington (11-1)
Northern Guilford had to rally from two touchdowns down to beat Marvin Ridge 28-24 and avoid a major upset. Weddington is looking like a team on the path to back-to-back state championships.
WINNER: Weddington
Class 3-A East
No. 24 Scotland (7-5) at No. 1 Havelock (11-1)
Scotland has caught fire with two upsets and his riding the play of quarterback Ji’Shan McPhatter, who has accounted for 28 touchdowns in the 2024 season.
Havelock has dominated in its two playoff games.
WINNER: Havelock
No. 13 Cape Fear (11-1) at No. 12 Jacksonville (10-1)
Cape Fear had three runners – Tai Phillips, Geronimo Sanchez and King Faison – go over 100 yards – in a 29-7 win over previously undefeated Aycock.
Jacksonville rallied late to beat Williams 30-24 in a high-powered matchup. Eric Griffin and North Carolina commit Demon June both had 100 yards and a touchdown rushing.
WINNER: Jacksonville
No. 30 J.H Rose (4-8) at No. 6 Southern School of Energy and Sustainability (10-2)
They couldn’t do it again. Could they? J.H. Rose has pulled off two stunning upsets after a 2-8 regular season. Quarterback Jimmy Martin and running back Tevin Council have led the way.
Southern hasn’t dominated in wins over two teams who combined for 11 wins.
Yes, they could.
WINNER: J.H. Rose
No. 10 North Brunswick (7-5) at No. 2 Seventy-First (12-0)
North Brunswick is another team making a nice run in the playoffs after a .500 regular season.
But Seventy-First has won every game by at least three touchdowns after a 35-28 win over Richmond. Quarterback DeAndre Nance has been spectacular all season.
WINNER: Seventy-First
3-A West
No. 8 West Charlotte (9-2) at No. 1 Erwin (10-1)
West Charlotte, led by sophomore quarterback Jamouri Nichols, crushed West Rowan in the second round, rolling up 498 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Caden Ingle accounted for four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 35-14 win over Smoky Mountain.
WINNER: West Charlotte
No. 5 Dudley (12-0) at No. 4 Robinson (12-0)
This is a battle of undefeated powers. Dudley has allowed 15 points all season. That’s right, 15 points. The Panthers’ have recorded 86.5 sacks and 256 tackles for loss. Their offense, led by quarterbacks Jacquez Crawford and Brayden Jeffries is good, too.
Robinson is led by quarterback Jon Bissonette and running back L.J. Watson on offense. They’re solid on defense as well.
WINNER: Dudley
No. 11 Crest (10-2) at No. 3 Hickory (12-0)
Hickory comes into this contest on a two-season roll. The defending state champions have won 28 in a row. That includes last week’s 42-7 dismantling of rival Statesville, a team they had to come from behind to defeat in the last game of the regular season. Quarterback Brady Stober, running back Isaiah Lackey and wide receiver Jamien Little lead a robust offense.
Crest quarterback Eli Hamrick had 303 total yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-7 pounding of Oak Grove last week.
WINNER: Hickory
No. 15 Ashbrook (10-2) at No. 10 North Lincoln (11-1)
Ashbrook is riding high after toppling No. 2 South Point 31-28. Sophomore quarterback A.J. McClain had over 100 yards passing and rushing and Martino Smith also went over 100 yards.
North Lincoln amassed 404 yards rushing, with Shannon Wingate and Landen Agee both going over 100, in a 54-21 rout of West Henderson.
WINNER: North Lincoln
2-A East
No. 24 West Craven (6-6) at No. 1 Northeastern (12-0)
West Craven quarterback D.J. Davis is a dual threat who has carried his team. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior threw eight touchdown passes – tied for fourth-best in NCHSAA history - in a first-round over Nash Central.
Northeastern crushed Greene Central 50-6 and has dominated all season. Quarterback Trevaris Jones has accounted for 3,564 yards of total offense and 46 touchdowns.
WINNER: Northeastern
No. 12 James Kenan (11-1) at No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill (9-3)
Two archrivals playing in the third round makes for great theater. WRH handed JK its only loss of the season, 17-14.
Cal Avent and Cito Zelaya both had two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 42-20 win over Martin County.
WRH rolled up nearly 400 yards in a 43-0 pounding of SouthWest Edgecombe.
WINNER: Wallace-Rose Hill
No. 19 Kinston (8-4) at No. 6 Ayden-Grifton (8-4)
The teams played in the regular season with Kinston winning 30-26.
Kinston knocked off previously undefeated Southeast Alamance 26-13 last week as quarterback Tyler Jones threw for 3198 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Quarterback Nate Brooks and running back E.J. Ruffin lead a potent A-G offense.
WINNER: Kinston
No. 7 Eastern Wayne (10-2) at No. 2 Whiteville (11-1)
Cameron McKvian ran for five touchdowns and Will Fisher had a pick-six in Whiteville’s 63-20 rout of Farmville Central.
Quarterback Izeiah Oates had four touchdowns rushing and a pair of touchdown passes in Eastern Wayne’s 40-36 win over Princeton.
WINNER: Whiteville
2-A West
No. 17 East Rutherford (8-3) at No. 9 Brevard (9-2)
Here’s another rematch. Brevard won in the regular season, 24-21.
East Rutherford is coming off the high of last week’s stunning upset of defending state champion Reidsville. Will there be a letdown? Running back Brandon Pinkerton has 1,850 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Brevard beat Bunker Hill 37-29 despite surrendering over 500 yards.
WINNER: East Rutherford.
No. 13 Forest Hills (9-3) at No. 5 Salisbury (11-1)
Salisbury edged Walkertown 12-6, avenging a regular season loss, while Forest Hills upset No. 2 Randleman 38-21.
Quarterback Hank Webb leads a solid Salisbury offense.
Forest Hills quarterback Zach Dillworth was sensational against Randleman, throwing for 388 yards and 4 touchdowns.
WINNER: Forest Hills
No. 11 West Stokes (10-2) at No. 3 Monroe (11-0)
West Stokes beat rival East Surry for the second time while Monroe walloped Burns 56-14.
Monroe has allowed 67 points all season. Jordan Young has 6 of Monroe’s 19 interceptions.
WINNER: Monroe
1-A East
No. 9 Warren County (10-2) at No. 1 Tarboro (10-1)
Tarboro has won its two playoff games by a combined 113-6. Running backs Kamerin McDowell-Moore and Mason Satterfield have combined for 27 touchdowns this season.
Warren County has won its two games by a combined 88-0.
It should be close.
WINNER: Tarboro
No. 12 Gates County (8-4) at No. 4 Pender (9-3)
Pender has been on fire, winning two playoff games 76-14 and 53-14. Jeremiah Johnson had 242 yards and 6 touchdowns in the first game. Then he posted 230 yards and 4 touchdowns in the second game. That puts him at 2,349 yards and 40 touchdowns for the season.
Gates County beat Northside-Pinetown 28-13 in the second round.
WINNER: Pender
No. 6 North Moore (7-5) at No. 3 Wilson Prep (10-1)
Travon Rusher ran for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns as Wilson Prep beat KIPP Pride as the Tigers ended a three-week idle period. Brandon Powell leads the Mustangs with 1,662 yards and 24 touchdowns rushing.
Wilson quarterback Travon Usher has accumulated 2,790 yards of total offense and 27 touchdowns.
WINNER: Wilson Prep
No. 10 Lakewood (9-3) at No. 2 North Duplin (10-0)
Carell Phillips leads the Rebels, who almost never throw, with 1,702 yards and 28 touchdowns.
North Duplin beat Lakewood 43-24 in the regular season.
WINNER: North Duplin
1-A West
No. 9 Starmount (11-1) at No. 1 Mount Airy (12-0)
Here’s yet another heavyweight contest. Mount Airy, the two-time defending state champion, has won 42 consecutive games. Yet when these teams played in the regular season, Mount Airy squeaked by 17-14.
The Granite Bears lean heavily on running back Taeshon Martin, who has 1,824 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Quarterback Luke Collins and running back Kinston Crater lead Starmount’s offense. Starmount’s defense has 184 tackles for loss and Collins has 5 interceptions.
It should be a classic.
WINNER: Mount Airy
No. 5 Corvian Community (12-0) at No. 4 Eastern Randolph (12-0)
Something’s got to give. Both teams have been dominant all season.
Eastern Randolph got 145 yards and a touchdown rushing from Lucas Smith and quarterback Cade McCallum threw two touchdown passes in a 42-0 rout of Cherokee last week.
Cam Johnson leads Corvian Community with 1,223 yards and 23 touchdowns.
WINNER: Eastern Randolph
No. 11 Robbinsville (7-6) at No. 3 Murphy (11-1)
This is a classic mountain rivalry and Murphy won 14-7 in the regular season.
Sophomore running back Cameron Clem leads the Murphy offense, which is heavily ground-oriented.
Robbinsville has played stingy defense in the playoffs.
WINNER: Murphy
No. 10 East Wilkes (10-2) at No. 2 Mountain Heritage (10-0)
Mountain Heritage is a run-oriented team in which the quarterback keeps the ball much of the time. Brandon Quinn has 1,299 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also has 10 touchdown passes.
East Wilkes squeaked by North Rowan 33-30 in the second round.
WINNER: Mountain Heritage