Three-star point guard Dionte Neal wins North Carolina high school basketball Gatorade Player of the Year
Gatorade has announced, that Reidsville (North Carolina) three-star junior point guard Dionte Neal has won the Player of the Year representing the Tar Heel State on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Neal helped lead the Reidsville Rams to a perfect 31-0 season and win their second consecutive state championship, defeating Northwood 71-54 in the Class 2A title game.
The 5'9 point guard is coming off a season where he averaged 22.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game for the Rams where they have won 60 consecutive games dating back to March 11, 2023 when they lost to Farmville Central in the Class 2A title game.
Neal is also rated as the No. 16 point guard in the nation and No. 9 overall ranked player in the state of North Carolina for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Also according to 247Sports, Neal has received offers from Appalachian State, Charleston, Hampton, High Point, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, North Carolina Greensboro, and Western Carolina.
Neal is a two-sport athlete where he also plays quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back on the school's football team where he recorded 2,495 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and just four interceptions through the air this season. He also had 64 carries for 583 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground for the Rams where they finished with an 11-1 record this season.
