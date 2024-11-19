Top 25 North Carolina High School Football Rankings (11/18/2024)
North Carolina high school football is in full swing and so are our power rankings.
The No. 1 team in the Tar Heel State remains undefeated Weddington followed by the Grimsley, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and then Providence Day.
Here’s the complete breakdown of North Carolina's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 12 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings
1. Weddington (10-0)
The Warriors had another dominant performance last week to improve to 10-0 on the season when they rolled to a 54-7 win over A.L. Brown.
2. Grimsley (11-0)
There’s not many running backs in the Tar Heel State playing better than Mitchell Summers right now. The tailback has rushed for over 1,100 yards and has scored over 27 touchdowns this season.
3. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (11-2)
There's honestly an argument to be had that this Rabun Gap-Nacoochee club could be the best team right now in North Carolina. The Eagles only two losses have come to Hun (New Jersey) and top-ranked Baylor out of Tennessee.
4. Cleveland (11-0)
Not many signal callers can boast the kind of stat line Jackson Byrd has through nine games. The senior has completed 196-of-328 passes for 3,092 yards and 34 touchdowns.
5. Rolesville (10-1)
The Rams looked impressive in last week’s 57-22 thrashing of Middle Creek in the opening round of the playoffs.
6. Hough (10-1)
Ralph Trey Blakeney has been a big reason why the Huskies are playing well, with the senior quarterback throwing for over 2,000 yards and 30-plus touchdowns.
7. East Forsyth (11-0)
Another quarterback that’s been playing really well in North Carolina is Bryce Baker, who has thrown for over 2,700 yards and 30-plus touchdowns this season.
8. Mallard Creek (9-2)
The Mavericks this season had totaled three shutout victories. Only losses have come to Grayson (Georgia) and Hough.
9. Providence Day (8-3)
Providence Day's only three losses this season have come up against top ranked Weddington and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Not bad losses if you ask us, but now Providence Day is officially out of the postseason.
10. Cardinal Gibbons (9-1)
Quarterback Gannon Jones has been a steady cog in the Crusaders' success this season, throwing for over 2,300 yards and 24-plus touchdowns.
11. Dudley (11-0)
The Panthers' defense has really been getting after opposing quarterbacks, racking up 77.5 sacks through eleven games. Don't forget about the 236 tackles that have for a loss. This front seven is elite.
12. Seventy-First (11-0)
Not many teams have run the ball as effectively as the Falcons this season. Seventy-First has totaled well over 3,500 yards and 40-plus touchdowns on the ground so far.
13. Hickory (11-0)
Not many opposing teams are able to put it altogther against Hickory's stingy defense, which has only allowed 116 points and recorded four shutouts.
14. Hoggard (10-1)
The Vikings started off the season with a 35-32 loss to Cleveland and all they've done since then is continue to win 10 straight games.
15. Havelock (10-1)
Jaylen Hewitt is one of the leaders in the state in the passing, with over 3,200 yards and 30-plus touchdowns. Pretty solid numbers for the signal caller this fall.
16. Independence (10-1)
Another week and another impressive victory for the Patriots as they pulled off a 44-0 win over Mount Tabor.
17. Watauga (10-0)
After a gritty Week 1 victory over T.C. Roberson, the Pioneers have followed it up in the several weeks with several dominant wins and of course, remaining undefeated as they make a run through the postseason.
18. Asheville School (7-1)
There's no 'blues' over at Asheville School as they've been playing lights out to start the season. The Blues has out-scored opponents 283-88 through eight games.
19. Charlotte Catholic (8-2)
Hard to drop a team too far after their only losses have come to Providence Day and a talented Crest squad. Still hanging in strong in the Top 25 this week.
20. West Forsyth (8-3)
West Forsyth dropped their third game of the season against No. 8 East Forsyth, 48-42. The Titans barely beat Cuthbertson, 10-3, last week.
21. Robinson (11-0)
The Bulldogs through 11 games has out-scored opponents 524-74. Not too shabby when it comes to the defensive side of things.
22. Clayton (10-1)
When you lose to the state's No. 5 team in Cleveland by just a couple of points, you have made a valid reason why your team should catapault into the Top 25.
23. Northern Guilford (10-1)
The Nighthawks narrowly edged out West Cabarrus, 21-20, in the opening round of the playoffs. They'll need to play better this week against Marvin Ridge.
24. Millbrook (10-1)
A newbie in this week's rankings are the Wildcats, who have recorded shutouts in four out of their last five victories.
25. Charlotte Christian (7-4)
The Knights only four losses on the season have come against Independence, Providence Day (twice) and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, all teams ranked ahead of Charlotte Christian.
