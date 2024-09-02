Vote: North Carolina high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
Week 2 of the 2024 North Carolina high school season is in the books, other than some weather-related postponements.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 2.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Grayson Harvery of Mountain Island Charter.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Taeshon Martin, Mount Airy
Martin ran for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns as the two-time defending 1-A state champion Granite Bears downed rival East Surry 28-7 for their 32nd consecutive victory.
Hudson Cooper, Grimsley
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior wide receiver had a breakout game by catching 4 passes for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Whirlies won a 35-20 showdown with Rolesville.
Trey Blakeney, Hough
The senior quarterback was spectacular as the Huskies routed Myers Park 52-13. Blakeney was 18-of-24 for 245 yards and 6 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has committed to Wake Forest.
Harley Moyer, Union Pines
Moyer grabbed two interceptions for the second consecutive game as the Vikings ran away with a 35-0 victory over Northwood.
Sawyer Chapman-Mayes, Alexander Central
Chapman-Mayes tallied four touchdowns in the Cougars’ 54-14 rout of Wilkes Central. The junior tailback had 69 yards on 10 carries.
Matthew Smoot, Northside (Jacksonville)
This is what you call ball-hawking. Smoot had three interceptions, the last one coming late in the fourth quarter as Northside got by Swansboro 21-14.
Jayson Franklin, Seventy-First
Franklin carried 9 times for 123 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 42-20 victory over Pine Forest.
Trevaris Jones, Northeastern
Jones threw four touchdown passes and was remarkably efficient as Northeastern survived letting a 26-point lead get away before getting past Rose 47-40. The senior quarterback was 11-of-13 for 242 yards while also running 5 times for 28 yards.
Cooper Moore, West Davidson
The sophomore linebacker recorded 11 tackles, 2 sacks and recovered a fumble as the Green Dragons walloped Ledford 35-0. It was the Green Dragons’ first win over Ledford since 2010.
Ely Hamrick, A.C. Reynolds
The junior quarterback was 10-of-19 for 286 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 52-21 thrashing of Shelby. Hamrick also had 66 yards rushing on 8 carries.