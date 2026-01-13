Top 25 Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 13, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.
Wauwatosa East, the defending Greater Metro Conference co-champion and WIAA Division 2 state champion last season, maintains hold of the top spot in the rankings for a third consecutive week with a 12-0 overall record.
The Red Raiders responded with statement-making Greater Metro Conference victories over Brookfield East (71-47) and DSHA (77-44) to extend their winning streak.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 113-7 overall record.
1. Wauwatosa East (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Brookfield East (71-47) and DSHA (77-44).
Next up: vs. Menomonee Falls (Jan. 13)
2. Arrowhead (11-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Warhawks extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Oak Creek (77-51) and Kettle Moraine (74-51).
Next up: at Hartford (Jan. 13)
3. Oostburg (13-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Flying Dutchmen extended their winning streak to 13 games with victories over Kohler (95-38) and Sheboygan Christian (80-28).
Next up: vs. Sheboygan Lutheran (Jan. 13)
4. Pewaukee (10-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Pirates are riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak with victories over No. 8 Pius XI (69-42), Waukesha North-South (70-19), and Hortonville (63-33).
Next up: vs. New Berlin West (Jan. 13)
5. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (13-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Chargers were riding the momentum of an 11-game winning streak, lost to Hartford (62-60), but rebounded with victories over Kewaskum (56-19) and No. 8 Pius XI (51-41).
Next up: vs. Plymouth (Jan. 13)
6. La Crosse Central (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Riverhawks extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Winona (70-35) and Tomah (80-40).
Next up: at La Crosse Logan (Jan. 13)
7. Appleton East (11-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Patriots extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Laconia (55-44), Fond du Lac (51-39), Appleton North (75-54), and No. 23 Eau Claire Memorial (59-43).
Next up: at Appleton West (Jan. 13)
8. Waunakee (10-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to nine games following a victory over No. 18 Beaver Dam (57-53).
Next up: vs. DeForest (Jan. 13)
9. Winneconne (12-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Wolves extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Fox Valley Lutheran (65-41) and Menasha (57-41).
Next up: at Xavier (Jan. 13)
10. De Pere (11-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Redbirds are riding the momentum of an eight-game winning streak including victories over Manitowoc Lincoln (77-48) and Ashwaubenon (83-38).
Next up: vs. Green Bay Preble (Jan. 13)
11. Neenah (11-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Rockets extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Kaukauna (80-64) and Fond du Lac (72-37).
Next up: at No. 13 Kimberly (Jan. 13)
12. Verona (12-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Wildcats extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over McFarland (84-44), Madison East (85-27), and Janesville Parker (75-36).
Next up: at Pius XI (Jan. 16)
13. Kimberly (10-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Papermakers have won two consecutive games including victories over Oshkosh West (66-30) and Kaukauna (52-31).
Next up: vs. No. 11 Neenah (Jan. 13)
14. Edgerton (12-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Crimson Tide extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Whitewater (81-14) and Columbus (84-23).
Next up: at Monroe (Jan. 13)
15. St. Mary Catholic (13-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Zephyrs extended their winning streak to 13 games with victories over Reedsville (79-41) and Newman Catholic (78-35).
Next up: vs. No. 3 Oostburg (Jan. 16)
16. Notre Dame Academy (11-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Tritons are riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak including victories over Bay Port (57-49) and Pulaski (68-25).
Next up: at Sheboygan North (Jan. 13)
17. Neillsville (10-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Warriors have won two consecutive games including the latest victory over Loyal (46-29).
Next up: vs. Spencer (Jan. 13)
18. Wisconsin Dells (13-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Chiefs are riding the momentum of a 13-game winning with latest victories over Mount Horeb (65-50) and Berlin (85-32).
Next up: at Westfield (Jan. 15)
19. Aquinas (12-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Blugolds were riding the momentum of a 12-game winning streak but lost to Regis (57-53).
Next up: at St. Croix Central (Jan. 16)
20. Rice Lake (10-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Warriors have won two of their last three games including victories over Mosinee (52-43) and Chippewa Falls (57-35)
Next up: vs. River Falls (Jan. 13)
21. Elkhorn (10-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The Elks have won two of their last three games including the latest victory over Burlington (78-50).
Next up: at Beloit Memorial (Jan. 13)
22. Hudson (9-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Note: The Raiders have extended their winning streak to three games with a victory over River Falls (66-38).
Next up: at New Richmond (Jan. 13)
23. Whitefish Bay (11-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to five games with victories over No. 22 Monona Grove (62-43) and Hartford (72-54).
Next up: at Wisconsin Lutheran (Jan. 14)
24. Brookfield Central (8-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Note: The Lancers extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over West Allis Hale (61-23).
Next up: at Brookfield East (Jan. 13)
25. Grafton (12-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Black Hawks extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Port Washington (50-43) and Living Word Lutheran (78-57).
Next up: at Slinger (Jan. 16)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com