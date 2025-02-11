High School

Vote: Who is the North Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)?

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

The 2024-25 North Carolina high school girls basketball season is nearing the end of region play, with important and standout performances continuing.

Here are the 10 candidates for girls basketball Player of the Week out of North Carolina.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.

Ashanti Fox, Union Pines

Fox scored 35 points as the Vikings overwhelmed Hoke County 73-21.

NyKira Arrington, South Mecklenburg

Arrington had a double-double of 12 points, including the game-winning layup, and 12 rebounds in the Sabres’ 46-45 win over Ardrey Kell.

Janiyah Boyd, Monroe

The freshman sensation continued her great play with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 assists in a 58-40 win over Parkwood. Boyd had 31 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocked shots in a 67-61 loss to Parkwood. She also had 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 8 assists in a 59-33 pounding of Anson.

Brooklyn Saunders, Butler

Saunders had 18 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 steals as the Bulldogs clinched the conference championship with a 56-45 win over Charlotte Catholic. The 5-foot-6 senior also had 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in a 57-36 win over Rocky River.

Kayden Henderson, East Henderson

Henderson posted a strong double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds in a 62-25 rout of North Henderson.

Sara Larios, Asheville Christian

The 5-foot-6 senior scored 33 points in a 59-53 win over Tri-Cities (Tennessee) Christian. In her team’s three games during the week, Larios averaged 22.3 points.

Andrea Brown, Lumberton

Brown scored 35 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and collected 4 steals to lead the Pirates to a 76-25 rout of Douglas Byrd.

Jordynn Parnell, South View

Parnell turned a pair of solid double-double performances. The Duke softball commit had 14 points and 15 rebounds in a 57-34 win over Purnell Swett. Then she had 17 points and 16 rebounds in a 58-52 victory over Seventy-First.

Mia Jones, Northeastern

Jones, a freshman, scored 14 points as the short-handed Eagles beat Camden 32-24. The Eagles had only six players available because several were out with a virus.

Lily Ervin, Lexington

The 5-foot-11 senior scored 23 points in two different games – a 72-45 win over North Rowan and a 56-35 win over Salisbury – while helping the Yellow Jackets clinch a tie for the conference championship. She also had 9 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in a 54-37 win over West Davidson.

