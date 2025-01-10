High School

Vote: Who Is The Top Returning North Carolina High School Quarterback for the 2025 Season?

Here are 10 candidates for your consideration

Mike Duprez

Providence Day quarterback and North Carolina commit Zaid Lott passed for more than 2,800 yards as a junior with 29 touchdown passes and six rushing touchdowns.
The first high school football game for the 2025 season is seventh months away but it isn’t too early to consider who’s the best returning quarterback.

Here are 10 candidates for your consideration. Voting ends Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Faizon Brandon, junior, Grimsley

The five-star Tennessee commit just led the Whirlies to the 4-A state championship and he had an elite season. Brandon threw for 2,814 yards and 35 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions with a 77.1 percent completion rate. On the ground, Brandon had 625 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Gannon Jones, junior, Cardinal Gibbons

Jones had a great 2024 season, throwing for 3,194 yard and 35 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder had 539 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing. Jones has a college offer from Elon.

Zaid Lott, junior, Providence Day

Lott threw for 2,869 yards and 29 touchdowns with 6 interceptions for the Chargers. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder, who has committed to North Carolina, had seven rushing touchdowns.

Jamouri Nichols, sophomore, West Charlotte

Nichols was lights out in leading the Lions to the 3-A state championship. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder threw for 2,633 yards and 29 touchdowns with 4 interceptions while completing 73.9 percent of his passes. Nichols had 614 yards and 9 touchdowns rushing as well. He has a college offer from Johnson C. Smith.

Tyler Jones, junior, Kinston

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound standout threw for 3,069 yards and 32 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Jones had two rushing touchdowns.

Troy Logan, sophomore, Charlotte Latin

Logan completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,385 yards and 25 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. In addition, Logan ran 39 times for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Caden Ingle, sophomore, Erwin

The 6-foot-2, 215 dual threat threw for 2,966 yards and 35 touchdowns with 8 interceptions while running for 285 yards and 9 touchdowns. Ingle was a first-team all-conference selection.

Dionte Neal, junior, Reidsville

Neal is a major college prospect as a wide receiver – he has an offer from North Carolina - but for now he’s an elite quarterback for the Rams. In his second year as the starter, Neal threw for 2,495 yards and 29 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. He had 583 yards and 8 touchdowns rushing. Neal also has eight offers to play college basketball.

Lan Farmer, junior, Shelby

Farmer has great size at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. He can sling it, too. Farmer, who has a college offer from Charlotte, threw for 2,723 yards and 32 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He had five rushing touchdowns.

Grant Lawless, junior, East Lincoln

Lawless threw for 2,650 yards and 36 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. His completion rate was 65.6 percent. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder added 388 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing.

