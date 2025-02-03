Vote: Who Schould Be North Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Amya Graham of South Point.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kelize Velez-Galan, Jacksonville
Velez-Gahan had 22 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals in a 68-21 romp over New Bern. The senior forward/guard also had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals in the Cardinals’ 63-14 rout of Northside-Jacksonville.
Lenise Joseph, North Mecklenburg
Already one of the state’s best players as a sophomore, Joseph had 25 points, 17 rebounds and 7 steals as the Vikings downed Mallard Creek 47-35 in a matchup of powerhouses. The 6-foot forward also scored 16 points and blocked 6 shots as the Vikings overwhelmed Harding 74-14.
Olive Bigham, Charlotte Country Day
Bigham scored 25 points and reached 1,000 for her career as the Buccaneers overwhelmed Charlotte Christian 68-18.
Janiyah Boyd, Monroe
Simply put, Boyd had one of the greatest single-game performances in North Carolina history. The freshman point guard scored a Union County record 53 points in an 82-71 win over West Stanly. That’s the eighth-best single-game scoring effort in state history. Boyd was 20-of-32 from the floor, including 6-of-8 on 3-point attempts. She also had 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
Samantha Shehan, Lake Norman
Shehan led the way with 30 points as the Wildcats overwhelmed West Cabarrus 89-37.
Camri Hobbs, Jay M. Robinson
Big games are the norm for Hobbs, who had 30 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in a 65-44 win over Carson.
Andrea Brown, Lumberton
Brown scored 21 points and got 11 rebounds in a 59-54 upset win over South View. In addition, she had 21 points and 8 rebounds as the Pirates beat Purnell Swett 73-38.
Jordan Speller, Grace Christian
Speller was at it again with a dominating double-double of 26 points and 10 steals along with 7 assists in a 78-39 rout of Ravenscroft.
Madison McIntyre, Wakefield
McInytre had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds as well as 4 steals in a 50-43 win over Rolesville.
Tristan Shivers, Hoggard
Shivers produced a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists along with 4 steals in a 55-34 win over Laney.