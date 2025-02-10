Vote: Who should be the North Carolina Boys High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kaharri Coleman of Harding.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. Here are this week's nominees:
L.J. Smith IV, Lincolnton
Rinse, wash and repeat. The state’s second-leading scorer scored 41 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a 93-62 rout of East Burke. The 6-foot-5 forward also scored 27 points, got 10 rebounds and blocked 4 shots as the Wolves edged West Caldwell 56-51.
Marshall Payne, Marvin Ridge
Payne scored a season-high 23 points on 9-of-1 shooting as the Mavericks beat Sun Valley 73-55.
Sean Nix, Cannon School
The 6-foot-3 sophomore led the way with 34 points as the Cougars ran away with a 94-73 win over Charlotte Christian. Nix also scored 27 points in Cannon’s 68-66 win over Covenant Day.
Caiden Brewer, East Henderson
Brewer had a spectacular game with 40 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 6 steals in an 88-58 win against Pisgah. The 6-foot-1 senior guard also had 19 points and 6 steals as the undefeated Eagles beat North Henderson 53-41.
Derrick Forney, McDowell
Forney, a senior, scored 33 points in the Titans’ 86-63 win over Asheville. He also had 18 points in a 65-59 win over Enka.
Trent Clark, North Buncombe
The 6-foot-1 junior had a couple of big games. In an 87-62 win against West Henderson, he had 25 points, 7 assists and 4 steals. Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists in a 90-78 victory over Enka.
Colby Pennington, North Moore
Pennington’s double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds propelled the Mustangs to a 67-53 win over Graham.
T.J. Brown, J.H. Rose
Brown, a senior, scored 19 points and had 5 rebounds as the Rampants romped past New Bern 84-41 on Senior Night.
Keontae Barron, Wilson Prep
Barron scored a career-high 40 points as the Tigers raced to a 107-70 win over Northwest Halifax.
C.J. Jones, Dudley
The 6-foot-1 junior guard scored 27 points in the Panthers’ 75-61 victory over Rockingham County. Jones also had 19 points in a 74-57 win over Northern Guilford.