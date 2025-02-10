High School

Vote: Who should be the North Carolina Boys High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

High School On SI

Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Kaharri Coleman of Harding.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.

L.J. Smith IV, Lincolnton

Rinse, wash and repeat. The state’s second-leading scorer scored 41 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a 93-62 rout of East Burke. The 6-foot-5 forward also scored 27 points, got 10 rebounds and blocked 4 shots as the Wolves edged West Caldwell 56-51.

Marshall Payne, Marvin Ridge

Payne scored a season-high 23 points on 9-of-1 shooting as the Mavericks beat Sun Valley 73-55. 

Sean Nix, Cannon School

The 6-foot-3 sophomore led the way with 34 points as the Cougars ran away with a 94-73 win over Charlotte Christian. Nix also scored 27 points in Cannon’s 68-66 win over Covenant Day.

Caiden Brewer, East Henderson

Brewer had a spectacular game with 40 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 6 steals in an 88-58 win against Pisgah. The 6-foot-1 senior guard also had 19 points and 6 steals as the undefeated Eagles beat North Henderson 53-41.

Derrick Forney, McDowell

Forney, a senior, scored 33 points in the Titans’ 86-63 win over Asheville. He also had 18 points in a 65-59 win over Enka. 

Trent Clark, North Buncombe

The 6-foot-1 junior had a couple of big games. In an 87-62 win against West Henderson, he had 25 points, 7 assists and 4 steals. Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists in a 90-78 victory over Enka.

Colby Pennington, North Moore

Pennington’s double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds propelled the Mustangs to a 67-53 win over Graham.

T.J. Brown, J.H. Rose

Brown, a senior, scored 19 points and had 5 rebounds as the Rampants romped past New Bern 84-41 on Senior Night.

Keontae Barron, Wilson Prep

Barron scored a career-high 40 points as the Tigers raced to a 107-70 win over Northwest Halifax. 

C.J. Jones, Dudley

The 6-foot-1 junior guard scored 27 points in the Panthers’ 75-61 victory over Rockingham County. Jones also had 19 points in a 74-57 win over Northern Guilford.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina