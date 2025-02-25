High School

Vote: Who should be the North Carolina Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/25/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

The 2024-25 North Carolina high school girls basketball season is nearing the end of region play, with important and standout performances continuing.

Here are the 10 candidates for girls basketball Player of the Week out of North Carolina.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Malia Graham of East Columbus.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Kiara Anderson, Mallard Creek

Anderson erupted for 38 points, 13 steals, 6 assists and 3 rebounds in an 81-29 rout of Harding in the first round of the conference tournament. The 5-foot-4 junior had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the semifinals and 12 points in the championship game.

Madison Drayton, Cannon School

Drayton scored 18 points as Cannon beat Wesleyan Christian 71-52 to win its second straight NCISAA 4-A state championship. The 5-foot-11 sophomore averaged 14 points in the other two tournament games.

Oshauna Holland, Stuart Cramer

The 5-foot-8 junior had a huge conference tournament. That’s putting it mildly. Holland scored 41 points in the Big South championship game, which her team won 54-36. She had 30 points and 13 rebounds in the semifinals.

Bailey Staton, Polk County

Staton had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists as Polk County beat Hendersonville 54-40 to win the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference tournament.

Bristol Brooks, Franklin

Brooks poured in 33 points in her team’s 58-47 win over Pisgah in the Mountain 7 Conference tournament championship game.

Desaya Ellis, Jack Britt

Ellis scored the go-ahead basket with 38 seconds left and finished with 22 points as Jack Britt beat Lumberton 51-47 for the United-8 Conference tournament championship.

Lily Borden, Dixon

Borden, a 5-foot-6 freshman, scored 18 points as the Bulldogs beat Richlands 42-27. She had 21 points and 5 rebounds in a 52-46 loss to White Oak.

Camri Hobbs, Jay M. Robinson

Hobbs, a 6-foot-3 guard, scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting as the Bulldogs pounded East Rowan 57-33 to win the South Piedmont Conference tournament championship.

Victoria Lockamy, Oak Grove

The 5-foot-4 sophomore guard had 25 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals as the Grizzlies overpowered Ledford 62-33 in the Mid-Piedmont Conference tournament championship game.

Ally Smith, North Lincoln

Smith led the way with 19 points and 5 steals in the Knights’ 67-53 win over East Lincoln for the Western Foothills Conference tournament championship.

