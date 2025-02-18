Vote: Who Should Be The North Carolina High School Boy Basketball Player of the Week? (2/18/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: CJ Jones of Dudley.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Josh Hines, Myers Park
The 6-foot-2 junior guard scored 21 points as the Mustangs beat South Mecklenburg 64-51 to clinch the conference championship.
Nick Arnold, Lake Norman
Arnold had 26 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in a 74-50 pounding of rival Mooresville.
Zion Williams, North Mecklenburg
Williams poured in a career-high 33 points as the Vikings drubbed West Charlotte 75-54 to capture yet another conference championship.
Jaaron Frye, A.C. Reynolds
Frye, a freshman guard, scored a career-high 27 points, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range, in the Rockets’ 66-55 win over McDowell to clinch the conference championship. He also had 10 rebounds.
Ty Clark, Andrews
Clark posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 77-45 victory over Swain County.
Brady Clark, South Stokes
The junior point guard had 33 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists as the Sauras downed Elkin 80-68.
Jack Bell, West Carteret
Bell poured in 36 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals as the Patriots outlasted Croatan 82-77. He also had 21 points and 8 rebounds in a 64-44 loss to Swansboro.
Josiah Billings, Fairmont
Billings had 14 points and 15 rebounds in a 78-54 win over Clinton to conclude the regular season.
Braylon Taylor, Salisbury
The 6-foot-1 junior led the way with 22 points as the Hornets swept to a 96-70 win over archrival North Rowan.
Kellum Brown, New Hanover
The 6-foot-4 junior forward/guard had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals as the Wildcats romped to a 65-40 win over Hoggard.