Vote: Who Should Be The North Carolina High School Boy Basketball Player of the Week? (2/25/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jack Bell of West Carteret.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Zymicah Wilkins, Christ School
The North Carolina State commit scored 19 points as the Greenies beat Carmel Christian 73-50 to win their third consecutive Independent Schools Athletic Association 4-A state championship.
Jaxson Neely, Independence
Neely scored 13 points and got 8 rebounds as the Patriots overpowered Butler 70-32 to win the Southwestern 4-A Conference tournament championship.
Markus Kerr, Chambers
Kerr had a powerful double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds for Chambers in its 75-70 victory over North Mecklenburg in the Queen City 3-A/4-A Conference tournament championship game.
K.J. Younger, Weddington
The UNC-Greensboro commit scored 28 points, powering Weddington to a 60-48 win over Cuthbertson in the Southern Carolinas 4-A Conference tournament championship game.
Trent Steinour, Lake Norman
The 6-foot-10 senior center had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocked shots as the Wildcats rolled to an 83-48 win over Cox Mill in a conference tournament semifinal game.
Ace Flagg, Greensboro Day
The twin brother of Duke star Cooper Flagg scored 11 points and had 4 rebounds as the Bengals beat Concord Academy 46-39 to win the NCISAA 3-A state championship. Ace Flagg is a 6-foot-7 forward who has signed with Maine.
Devon Charles, Lejeune
Charles had 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block as the Devilpups beat Northside-Pinetown 58-54 to win the Coastal Plains 1-A/2-A Conference tournament championship.
Rodmik Allen, New Hanover
Allen scored 17 points as the Wildcats beat Hoggard 66-51 to win the Mideastern Conference tournament. New Hanover has won 56 consecutive conference regular season games.
Declan Brown, A.C. Reynolds
Brown scored 28 points as Reynolds beat McDowell 70-60 to win the Mountain Athletic Conference tournament championship.
Caiden Brewer, East Henderson
The senior guard scored 23 points and had a whopping 16 assists in a 102-58 rout of Pisgah. Then he had 26 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 5 steals as the undefeated Eagles beat Franklin 58-42 in the conference tournament championship game.