West Rowan releases 2025 football schedule

The Falcons will face Rowan County rival Salisbury on Oct. 31 in the final game of the regular season

Mike Duprez

West Rowan Falcons
West Rowan Falcons / File

West Rowan has released its 2025 football schedule.

The Falcons went 7-5 and reached the second round of the 3-A state playoffs last year, losing to eventual state champion West Charlotte.

West Rowan will be a 4-A school beginning next season because of the NCHSAA realignment that doubled the number of classifications.

Joining the Falcons in familiar-looking split 4-A/5-A conference are Concord (5-A), Carson (5-A), East Rowan (5-A), Jay M. Robinson (5-A), Northwest Cabarrus (5-A), South Rowan (4-A) and Salisbury (4-A).

All those schools except Robinson and Salisbury were in a 3-A conference with West Rowan the past four years.

Salisbury is a Rowan County rival, and those teams will face each other in the last game of the regular season.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – at North Rowan

Aug. 29 – Davie County

Sept. 5 – Walkertown

Sept. 19 – at Concord

Sept. 26 – at Carson

Oct. 3 – South Rowan

Oct. 10 – at East Rowan

Oct. 17 – at Jay M. Robinson

Oct. 24 – Northwest Cabarrus

Oct. 31 - Salisbury

