West Rowan releases 2025 football schedule
West Rowan has released its 2025 football schedule.
The Falcons went 7-5 and reached the second round of the 3-A state playoffs last year, losing to eventual state champion West Charlotte.
West Rowan will be a 4-A school beginning next season because of the NCHSAA realignment that doubled the number of classifications.
Joining the Falcons in familiar-looking split 4-A/5-A conference are Concord (5-A), Carson (5-A), East Rowan (5-A), Jay M. Robinson (5-A), Northwest Cabarrus (5-A), South Rowan (4-A) and Salisbury (4-A).
All those schools except Robinson and Salisbury were in a 3-A conference with West Rowan the past four years.
Salisbury is a Rowan County rival, and those teams will face each other in the last game of the regular season.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – at North Rowan
Aug. 29 – Davie County
Sept. 5 – Walkertown
Sept. 19 – at Concord
Sept. 26 – at Carson
Oct. 3 – South Rowan
Oct. 10 – at East Rowan
Oct. 17 – at Jay M. Robinson
Oct. 24 – Northwest Cabarrus
Oct. 31 - Salisbury
