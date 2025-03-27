Why former high school phenom Mikey Williams might be a good fit for these college teams
Mikey Williams is the perfect example of why NIL deals have now become so important. An athlete like him who has such a massive fanbase may bring never before seen attention to a school.
Williams was a basketball high school superstar for the San Ysidro Cougars and Lake Norman Christian. Over the course of his high school career he averaged over 25 points per game, but his numbers have since dwindled to only 5.1 points per game in his freshman year at UCF. While he was only playing 14 minutes a game, Williams has shown such potential as a hyper explosive guard, he will now look for an opportunity elsewhere.
As stated, the potential is there. If you were to look at any high school highlights or even past games at UCF, you would notice the shot making and athleticism is elite. In a game against Oklahoma State Williams had 14 points and 7 rebounds, and even against a team like TCU he had 11 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. It is just a matter of finding the right fit.
Colleges bring in recruits every year and now with the NIL and transfer portal opporutnities, we will see more athletes on new teams than ever before. Here are some teams that should be in the front running to signings Williams for the next CBB season.
The Long Shots
San Diego State
What better way to start off the list with the college that he grew up next to. While Williams hasn't announced a list of schools he is considering, it isn't out of the realm of possibility he is looking to play for the school of his hometown.
The Aztecs are a well structured program who have made the NCAA tournament in years past, but not this year. Their leading scorer who happens to be their starting point guard, Nick Boyd is a senior, and it is unclear on if he plans to return to campus next year. Next in line would be a couple guards who got increased run for the Aztecs, but they play an extended rotation for a competive team.
It may be difficult for someone of Williams caliber to recieve an offer let alone clock some playing time for a team like San Diego State, but they come in as the first prediction for one of Williams many possibilities.
Michigan
Michigan college basketball is one of the most respected and successful organizations in the history of the sport. Under the reigns of Dusty May, guard Scottie Pippen Jr. just announced his decision to also enter the transfer portal.
The Wolverines two best players this year were standing at just about 7 feet tall. Tre Donaldson and Roddy Gayle Jr. are the two starting guards for the program and are both entering their senior year. Eventually, they will lack skill in the guard department.
By far the best school that will be mentioned on this list, the Wolverines may look to take a shot on a player like Williams and have him fall under the mentorship for such a successful program that breeds great players.
The Obvious Choices
Memphis
It may come as a shock but Mikey Williams isn't actually new to transferring. He originally committed to Memphis, but then decided to transfer after getting in some legal trouble that eventually led to his decision of re-committing to UCF.
While some of the Tigers best players may be listed as guards, a guy like PJ Haggerty who was their leading scorer isn't a natural born playmaker, and rather adapted to that role. Their true point guard Tyrese Hunter was a senior and whether he comes back or not, he would be a great guy for Williams to model his game after.
Speaking of which, the Derrick Rose connection is there. Memphis being Roses alma mater and with his recent retirement, he has always been one to help the younger generation. No one can help but wonder if Williams will go back to his original decision.
New Mexico
New Mexico, unlike some of the other programs mentioned, has seen its success really grow just in the past few years. In this year's tournament, they lost in the round of 32, which, all things considered, isn't horrible for a team not considered as one of the elite schools.
Their best player, Donovan Dent, averaged great numbers. Averaging over 20 points per game and 6 assists per game, which is extraordinary for a college basketball player, has recently announced he himself will be entering the transfer portal.
The Lobos have the development program as we have seen, turning guards into high level players. A player like Williams seems like a perfect fit to grab and start developing considering they are now looking for that "next man up" role at their starting point guard spot.
The Safeties
Lehigh
A small division one school like Lehigh could be a great fit for Williams. It grants him the immediate opportunity for more playing time, in such a guard-driven conference like the Patriot League
Lehigh has produced NBA talent like CJ McCollum and they have a history of giving guards freedom when it comes to working on their game. Despite the lack of competition, Williams could devleop his game and leverage that in a future transfer.
On top of that, two of the Mountain Hawks most important guards are seniors, which will leave a gaping hole in their rotation and even the starting lineup.
Texas Southern
The Tigers of Texas Southern struggled this past year finishing 15-17 and 4th in the SWAC. Once again their go-to-guy, Kavion McClain is their starting point guard who also happens to be a senior.
Williams would fit right into a program like TSUs because of their ability to transform under the radar talent into NBA players. They have done so with guys like Avery Johnson and Robert Convtingon, and Williams could be next up on the list.
The Tigers also regularly play power-5 schools which would give Williams a national platform to perform on to prove his talent against better competition.
Final Prediction: Despite Williams' leverage from his social media following, he will reach for the Mountain Hawks hat and commit to Lehigh. After some time has passed, Williams mays announce a list of schools he is considering, but until then all we can do is sit back and wait to see where the former high school legend will take his talents to next.