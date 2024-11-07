North Dakota high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
Playoff time is here in North Dakota high school football.
The postseason continues this weekend as we hit the semifinals for all classifications on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9.
There were no upsets in Division AAA, as we see No. 1 vs. No. 2 in both semifinal matchups this weekend.
North Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the North Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from Divisions A and 9-Man, plus semifinal matchups:
Division AAA
Semifinal matchups
(1) Sheyenne vs (2) Bismark
5 p.m. Friday
(1) Minot vs (2) Fargo Davies
5 p.m. Friday
2024 NDHSAA Division AAA bracket
Division AA
Semifinal matchups
(1) Red River vs (3) Wahpeton
4 p.m. Friday
(1) Minot North vs (2) West Fargo Horace
5 p.m. Friday
2024 NDHSAA Division AA bracket
Division A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Kindred vs (4) Central Cass
10 a.m. Saturday
(2) Velva vs (3) Killdeer
12 p.m. Saturday
2024 NDHSAA Division A football bracket
Division 9-Man
Semifinal matchups
(1) LaMoure/Litchville-Marion vs (4) Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Broddock
11:30 a.m Saturday
(2) Westhope/Newburg Sioux vs (3) New Rockford-Sheyenne
11:30 a.m. Saturday
2024 NDHSAA Division 9-Man football bracket
—
