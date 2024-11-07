High School

North Dakota high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Brady Twombly

Playoff time is here in North Dakota high school football.

The postseason continues this weekend as we hit the semifinals for all classifications on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9.

There were no upsets in Division AAA, as we see No. 1 vs. No. 2 in both semifinal matchups this weekend.

>>North Dakota high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 North Dakota football playoffs.

North Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the North Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from Divisions A and 9-Man, plus semifinal matchups:

Division AAA

Semifinal matchups

(1) Sheyenne vs (2) Bismark

5 p.m. Friday

(1) Minot vs (2) Fargo Davies

5 p.m. Friday

2024 NDHSAA Division AAA bracket

Division AA

Semifinal matchups

(1) Red River vs (3) Wahpeton

4 p.m. Friday

(1) Minot North vs (2) West Fargo Horace

5 p.m. Friday

2024 NDHSAA Division AA bracket

Division A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Kindred vs (4) Central Cass

10 a.m. Saturday

(2) Velva vs (3) Killdeer

12 p.m. Saturday

2024 NDHSAA Division A football bracket

Division 9-Man

Semifinal matchups

(1) LaMoure/Litchville-Marion vs (4) Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Broddock

11:30 a.m Saturday

(2) Westhope/Newburg Sioux vs (3) New Rockford-Sheyenne

11:30 a.m. Saturday

2024 NDHSAA Division 9-Man football bracket

