North Dakota high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Brady Twombly

State champions will be crowned this week in North Dakota high school football.

The playoff season comes to an end this weekend as we hit the finals for all classifications on Friday, Nov. 15

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 North Dakota football playoffs.

North Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the North Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for the championship game matchups:

Division AAA

Final round

(1) Sheyenne vs (2) Fargo Davies

4:30 p.m. Friday

2024 NDHSAA Division AAA bracket

Division AA

Final round

(1) Red River vs (2) West Fargo Horace

20 min. after 9-man Friday

2024 NDHSAA Division AA bracket

Division A

Final round

(1) Kindred vs (2) Velva

7 a.m. Friday

2024 NDHSAA Division A football bracket

Division 9-Man

Final round

(1) LaMoure/Litchville-Marion vs (2) New Rockford-Sheyenne

20 min after div A Friday

2024 NDHSAA Division 9-Man football bracket

