North Dakota high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
State champions will be crowned this week in North Dakota high school football.
The playoff season comes to an end this weekend as we hit the finals for all classifications on Friday, Nov. 15
North Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the North Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for the championship game matchups:
Division AAA
Final round
(1) Sheyenne vs (2) Fargo Davies
4:30 p.m. Friday
2024 NDHSAA Division AAA bracket
Division AA
Final round
(1) Red River vs (2) West Fargo Horace
20 min. after 9-man Friday
2024 NDHSAA Division AA bracket
Division A
Final round
(1) Kindred vs (2) Velva
7 a.m. Friday
2024 NDHSAA Division A football bracket
Division 9-Man
Final round
(1) LaMoure/Litchville-Marion vs (2) New Rockford-Sheyenne
20 min after div A Friday
2024 NDHSAA Division 9-Man football bracket
—
