2025 Ohio high school boys basketball state championship schedule, game times
This upcoming weekend is all set when it comes to the Ohio high school boys basketball state championships.
Seven state champions will be crowned between Friday (March 21st) and Saturday (March 22nd) at the University of Dayton's UD Arena. From Division 1 to Division 7, there's seven state titles contests that now have official games times.
Down below is the OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) 2025 boys basketball state championship schedule:
2025 OHSAA Boys Basketball Official Game Times/Schedule
(All games to be played at the University of Dayton's UD Arena)
March 21st (Friday)
DIVISION 3: Aiken vs. Louisville, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 4: Glenville vs. Maysville, 4:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2: Massillon Perry vs. Westerville North, 7:30 p.m.
March 22nd (Saturday)
DIVISION 5: Columbus Academy vs. Lutheran East, 10:45 a.m.
DIVISION 6: Marion Local vs. Monroe Central, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 7: Russia vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5:15 p.m.
DIVISION 1: Olentangy Orange vs. Reynoldsburg, 8:30 p.m.
