High School

2025 Ohio high school boys basketball state championship schedule, game times

All seven state championship matchups are set to be played between March 21-22 at the University of Dayton's UD Arena

Andy Villamarzo

Darren Gray (3) of Wyoming forces a Maysville turnover at the boys OHSAA Division IV basketball state semifinals, Wittenberg University, March 14, 2025.
Darren Gray (3) of Wyoming forces a Maysville turnover at the boys OHSAA Division IV basketball state semifinals, Wittenberg University, March 14, 2025. / Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This upcoming weekend is all set when it comes to the Ohio high school boys basketball state championships.

Ohio high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your predictions

Seven state champions will be crowned between Friday (March 21st) and Saturday (March 22nd) at the University of Dayton's UD Arena. From Division 1 to Division 7, there's seven state titles contests that now have official games times.

Down below is the OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) 2025 boys basketball state championship schedule:

2025 OHSAA Boys Basketball Official Game Times/Schedule

(All games to be played at the University of Dayton's UD Arena)

March 21st (Friday)

DIVISION 3: Aiken vs. Louisville, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 4: Glenville vs. Maysville, 4:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2: Massillon Perry vs. Westerville North, 7:30 p.m.

March 22nd (Saturday)

DIVISION 5: Columbus Academy vs. Lutheran East, 10:45 a.m.

DIVISION 6: Marion Local vs. Monroe Central, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 7: Russia vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5:15 p.m.

DIVISION 1: Olentangy Orange vs. Reynoldsburg, 8:30 p.m.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Ohio