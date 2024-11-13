High School

Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Alabama high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Hillcrest High wide receiver Kahden Smith (3) returns a kick against Vestavia Hills at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024.
The 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs are on to the second round, and High School on SI has brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.

The second round is on Friday, November 15. You can follow all the action on High School on SI's Alabama high school football scores page.

>>Alabama high school football brackets<<

Click on each classification to see the bracket.

Class 1A Bracket

Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.)

Millry vs. McKenzie

Maplesville vs. Sweet Water

Georgiana vs. Leroy

Linden vs. Elba

Wadley vs. Meek

Spring Garden vs. Berry

Lynn vs. Applachian

Hackleburg vs. Winterboro

Class 2A Bracket

Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)

Cottonwood vs. Goshen

Luverne vs. Reeltown

Ariton vs. Clarke County

Highland Home vs. Providence Christian

Sulligent vs. Southeastern

Winston County vs. Vincent

Susan Moore vs. Tuscaloosa Academy

Pisgah vs. Falkville

Class 3A Bracket

Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.)

Montgomery Academy vs. Southside - Selma

Alabama Christian Academy vs. Bayside Academy

Trinity Presbyterian vs. T.R. Millers

Thomasville vs. Houston Academy

Piedmont vs. Lauderdale County

Fyffe vs. Gordo

Winfield vs. Sylvania

Geraldine vs. Mars Hills Bible

Class 4A Bracket

Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)

W.S. Neal vs. Fairfield

Pleasant Grove vs. St. Michael Catholic

Jackson vs. Bibb County

Tallassee vs. Ashford

Cherokee County vs. Central - Florence

Brooks vs. Alexandria

Anniston vs. Good-Hope

Madison Academy vs. West Morgan

Class 5A Bracket

Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)

Citronelle vs. Montgomery Catholic

Central of Clay County vs. Williamson

Eufaula vs. Vigor

UMS-Wright Prep vs. Andalusia

Wenonah vs. Moody

Scottsboro vs. Ramsay

Corner vs. Boaz

Fairview vs. Leeds

Class 6A Bracket

Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)

St. Paul's Episcopal vs. Pike Road

Hueytown vs. Spanish Fort

Saraland vs. McAdory

Spain Park vs. Russell County

Oxford vs. Hartselle

Fort Payne vs. Homewood

Mountain Brook vs. A.H. Parker

Muscle Shoals vs. Clay-Chalkville

Class 7A Bracket

Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)

Auburn vs. Thompson

Enterprise vs. Baker

Central - Phenix City vs. Vestavia Hills

Hoover vs. Opelika

Published
