Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs are on to the second round, and High School on SI has brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.
The second round is on Friday, November 15. You can follow all the action on High School on SI's Alabama high school football scores page.
>>Alabama high school football brackets<<
Click on each classification to see the bracket.
Class 1A Bracket
Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.)
Millry vs. McKenzie
Maplesville vs. Sweet Water
Georgiana vs. Leroy
Linden vs. Elba
Wadley vs. Meek
Spring Garden vs. Berry
Lynn vs. Applachian
Hackleburg vs. Winterboro
Class 2A Bracket
Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)
Cottonwood vs. Goshen
Luverne vs. Reeltown
Ariton vs. Clarke County
Highland Home vs. Providence Christian
Sulligent vs. Southeastern
Winston County vs. Vincent
Susan Moore vs. Tuscaloosa Academy
Pisgah vs. Falkville
Class 3A Bracket
Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.)
Montgomery Academy vs. Southside - Selma
Alabama Christian Academy vs. Bayside Academy
Trinity Presbyterian vs. T.R. Millers
Thomasville vs. Houston Academy
Piedmont vs. Lauderdale County
Fyffe vs. Gordo
Winfield vs. Sylvania
Geraldine vs. Mars Hills Bible
Class 4A Bracket
Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)
W.S. Neal vs. Fairfield
Pleasant Grove vs. St. Michael Catholic
Jackson vs. Bibb County
Tallassee vs. Ashford
Cherokee County vs. Central - Florence
Brooks vs. Alexandria
Anniston vs. Good-Hope
Madison Academy vs. West Morgan
Class 5A Bracket
Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)
Citronelle vs. Montgomery Catholic
Central of Clay County vs. Williamson
Eufaula vs. Vigor
UMS-Wright Prep vs. Andalusia
Wenonah vs. Moody
Scottsboro vs. Ramsay
Corner vs. Boaz
Fairview vs. Leeds
Class 6A Bracket
Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)
St. Paul's Episcopal vs. Pike Road
Hueytown vs. Spanish Fort
Saraland vs. McAdory
Spain Park vs. Russell County
Oxford vs. Hartselle
Fort Payne vs. Homewood
Mountain Brook vs. A.H. Parker
Muscle Shoals vs. Clay-Chalkville
Class 7A Bracket
Second Round Matchups (Nov. 15)
Auburn vs. Thompson
Enterprise vs. Baker
Central - Phenix City vs. Vestavia Hills
Hoover vs. Opelika
