Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Xavier: Live score, updates from Ohio high school football playoffs

Mike Swanson

Archbishop Moeller and St. Xavier know each other very well.
One of the biggest games in the Ohio high school football playoffs Friday is a rematch of one of the most entertaining games from the regular season.

Archbishop Moeller won the regular-season matchup 45-37 over rival St. Xavier, and now the two will meet in the regional final for the first time since 2014. 

Keep up with the Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Xavier game with our live updates below. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday, November 22, at Mason High School. 

Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Xavier Live Updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.

Pregame

Three-star junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski steers the Moeller offense, while St. Xavier counters with senior QB Chase Herbstreit (Kirk's son).

This will be the 11th playoff meeting between the Crusaders and Bombers and the 73rd overall.

That 45-37 game in September was the most points both teams have given up all season.

Archbishop Moeller finished the 2024 regular season ranked No. 1 in the Ohio High School on SI Top 25, while St. Xavier finished at No. 15.

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

