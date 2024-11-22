Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Xavier: Live score, updates from Ohio high school football playoffs
One of the biggest games in the Ohio high school football playoffs Friday is a rematch of one of the most entertaining games from the regular season.
Archbishop Moeller won the regular-season matchup 45-37 over rival St. Xavier, and now the two will meet in the regional final for the first time since 2014.
OHIO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | OHIO FOOTBALL BRACKETS
Keep up with the Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Xavier game with our live updates below. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday, November 22, at Mason High School.
Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Xavier Live Updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.
Pregame
Three-star junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski steers the Moeller offense, while St. Xavier counters with senior QB Chase Herbstreit (Kirk's son).
This will be the 11th playoff meeting between the Crusaders and Bombers and the 73rd overall.
That 45-37 game in September was the most points both teams have given up all season.
Archbishop Moeller finished the 2024 regular season ranked No. 1 in the Ohio High School on SI Top 25, while St. Xavier finished at No. 15.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
--
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports