Avon vs. Anderson: Live score, updates from Ohio DII state championship football game

Two undefeated teams from opposite ends of Ohio play for the OHSAA Division II high school title

The Avon Eagles play the Anderson Raptors on Thursday night for the Ohio Division II high school football state championship.
Something will have to give Thursday night in the Division II Ohio high school football state championship game in Canton between Avon and Anderson.

Both teams enter the title game a perfect 15-0, with Avon coming off a rout of Archbishop Hoban and Anderson winning a thriller against Big Walnut to get to the final.

It's the only OHSAA state championship football game being played Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, with the rest of the action taking place Friday and Saturday.

Follow along below for live updates from the championship game between Avon and Anderson, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 5.

Avon vs. Anderson, Division II championship game live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.

Published
