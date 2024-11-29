High School

Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Edward: Live score, updates from Ohio high school football semifinal

Patriots and Eagles play tonight for a spot in the Division I state championship game

Mike Swanson

St. Edward plays Olentangy Liberty on Friday for a spot in the Ohio high school football Division I state championship game.
It's Northeast vs. Central Ohio for a spot in the Division I high school football championship game.

St. Edward is no stranger to state semifinals — the Eagles have won the last three Division I state football titles — and Olentangy Liberty stands in their way of making it four in a row.

A rocky regular season rife with injuries hasn't prevented St. Edward from peaking during the playoffs, including a 13-7 Division I Region I win over Mentor.

Olentangy Liberty is coming off a 21-9 victory over Pickerington North.

OHIO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | OHIO FOOTBALL BRACKETS

Follow along below for live updates from the Division I semifinal, which starts at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 29, at Mansfield Senior High School.

Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Edward state semifinal game live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
