Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Edward: Live score, updates from Ohio high school football semifinal
It's Northeast vs. Central Ohio for a spot in the Division I high school football championship game.
St. Edward is no stranger to state semifinals — the Eagles have won the last three Division I state football titles — and Olentangy Liberty stands in their way of making it four in a row.
A rocky regular season rife with injuries hasn't prevented St. Edward from peaking during the playoffs, including a 13-7 Division I Region I win over Mentor.
Olentangy Liberty is coming off a 21-9 victory over Pickerington North.
Follow along below for live updates from the Division I semifinal, which starts at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 29, at Mansfield Senior High School.
Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Edward state semifinal game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports