Bond Set for Former Coach Indicted for Secretly Recording Minors
A former Wilmington High School assistant coach has been indicted after investigators say he secretly recorded nude minors using a hidden camera disguised as a Bluetooth speaker.
Gordon B. Cordell III, 48, of Wilmington, faces four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of voyeurism and one count of possessing criminal tools. The indictment was returned Aug. 14 in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.
According to court documents, the recordings were made between January and April 2023. Wilmington police began investigating in March 2023 and later requested assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, a federal agency that provides digital forensics support in child exploitation and cybercrime cases. A search warrant executed at Cordell’s home uncovered evidence of hidden recordings involving both adults and minors, investigators said.
Cordell was arraigned Monday and remains in custody on bond. Court filings list both a $75,000 cash bond with a $25,000 recognizance bond. His next hearing, a pretrial conference, is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Clinton County. A pretrial typically allows both the prosecution and defense to review evidence, file motions and determine if the case will proceed to trial.
Wilmington City Schools confirmed Cordell volunteered as an assistant junior varsity softball coach during the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons and also worked as the district’s sports photographer. The district said it required FBI and Bureau of Criminal Investigation background checks before approving him, and those checks “did not reveal any past issues of concern.”
A search of Cordell's public X account, formerly known as Twitter, which hasn't been active since his last post on March 19, 2023, and includes pictures of Canes softball players on the field, revealed that of the 34 accounts he follows - which includes Wilmington High School and a number of softball-related accounts attached to teams or former players - nearly half are NSFW accounts dedicated to nude photography of women and much more explicit X-rated content not suitable for minors.
It is unclear whether he followed these accounts while he was still an active coach and photographer at Wilmington.
In a statement, the district added that to its knowledge, no hidden recording devices were found in any school facilities and no students had lodged complaints with school staff. District officials emphasized that Cordell is no longer involved in any school programs and that all ties have been severed since the investigation began.
Under Ohio law, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance is a felony offense that involves creating, recording or possessing sexually explicit images of anyone under 18. The voyeurism charges allege secretly observing or recording another person without their knowledge or consent. The charge of possessing criminal tools refers to the alleged use of the disguised recording device to commit the other offenses.
Cordell has not entered a plea. As with all criminal cases, the charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.
Key dates: Indictment filed Aug. 14; arraignment held Monday; pretrial hearing scheduled for Sept. 12 in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.