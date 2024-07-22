Former St. Vincent-St. Mary star LeBron James to be male flag-bearer for United States at 2024 Paris Olympics
When the 2024 Olympic opening ceremonies take place in Paris, France on Friday, July 26, the male athlete carrying the flag of the United States of America will be none other than just a kid from Akron, Ohio as it was announced by Team USA basketball on Monday that former St. Vincent-St. Mary star LeBron James would be the male flag-bearer for the United States on Friday, becoming the first men’s basketball player to carry the flag for the United States in an Olympic opening ceremony.
James was a two-time national player of the year and three-time Ohio Mr. Basketball Award winner at St. Vincent-St. Mary, where he helped the Fighting Irish to three state championships and one national championship.
James became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and won the 2003-04 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.
He has continued to be a supporter of STVM athletics, showing up at games and even making sure to attend a ceremony where STVM boys basketball coach Dru Joyce was honored by having the court at the school named after him. The court resides in the LeBron James Arena at St. Vincent-St. mary High School.
Despite leaving the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat following the 2009-10 season, James still maintained connections to the city of Akron, which included the LeBron James Family Foundation. He returned to the Cavaliers after the 2013-14 season and helped lead the franchise to its first NBA championship by overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. He left again for Los Angeles following the 2017-18 season and signed a two-year deal earlier this month that will keep him a Laker until at least the 2025-26 season.
In the NBA, James became the league’s all-time leading scorer on February 7, 2023 and has won four NBA championships (two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, one with the Cavaliers in 2016 and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020). He has also been named the NBA MVP four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013) and the NBA Finals MVP all four years he has won the championship.
During a Team USA meeting on Monday, fellow Team USA basketball player Stephen Curry announced to the team and to James that he would be the flagbearer. James sat back in his chair, mouthed a thank you to Curry and tapped his hand to his chest.
James becomes the third basketball player to carry the flag for the United States, as women’s national team members Dawn Staley and Sue Bird were flagbearers in 2004 and 2021, respectively.
The 2003 STVM graduate has won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA, as he helped the Americans take home the gold in 2008 and 2012.
In Akron, James still has the LeBron James Family Foundation, as well as the IPromise School and House Three Thirty, which its website touts as "a one-of-a-kind destination designed to bring dreams to life through world-class dining, retail, arts, entertainment and mentorship offerings while providing life-changing opportunities for I Promise students, parents and family members as they serve their community and train for their futures."
Never forgetting where he is from, James has used the hashtag #JustAKidFromAkron on numerous social media posts and referenced being from Akron in his on-court postgame interview after winning his first NBA championship with the Heat in 2012.
