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Ohio Boys High School Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

See every OHSAA champion and runner-up for all classifications as the Ohio high school boys basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Princeton players Rognny Santiago Lugo, Sabastian Jordan Ramos and Kenny Pope celebrate after their OHSAA DI state championship win over Hilliard Bradley Sunday, March 22, 2026.
Princeton players Rognny Santiago Lugo, Sabastian Jordan Ramos and Kenny Pope celebrate after their OHSAA DI state championship win over Hilliard Bradley Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Ohio high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

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High School On SIhas the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Division I

Champions: Princeton Vikings

Runner-Up: Hilliard Bradley Jaguars

Division II

Champions: Washington Massillon Tigers

Runner-Up: Westerville North Warriors

Division III

Champions: Trotwood-Madison Rams

Runner-Up: Steubenville Big Red

Division IV

Champions: Wyoming Cowboys

Runner-Up: Glenville Tarblooders

Division V

Champions: Lutheran East Falcons

Runner-Up: Columbus Academy Vikings

Division VI

Champions: Hiland Hawks

Runner-Up: Marion Local Flyers

Division VII

Champions: St. John's Bluejays

Runner-Up: Kalida Wildcats

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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