Ohio Boys High School Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Ohio high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SIhas the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Division I
Champions: Princeton Vikings
Runner-Up: Hilliard Bradley Jaguars
Division II
Champions: Washington Massillon Tigers
Runner-Up: Westerville North Warriors
Division III
Champions: Trotwood-Madison Rams
Runner-Up: Steubenville Big Red
Division IV
Champions: Wyoming Cowboys
Runner-Up: Glenville Tarblooders
Division V
Champions: Lutheran East Falcons
Runner-Up: Columbus Academy Vikings
Division VI
Champions: Hiland Hawks
Runner-Up: Marion Local Flyers
Division VII
Champions: St. John's Bluejays
Runner-Up: Kalida Wildcats
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.