Ohio Boys High School Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Ohio high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

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High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Princeton Vikings

Runner-Up: Hilliard Bradley Jaguars

Champions: Washington Massillon Tigers

Runner-Up: Westerville North Warriors

Champions: Trotwood-Madison Rams

Runner-Up: Steubenville Big Red

Champions: Wyoming Cowboys

Runner-Up: Glenville Tarblooders

Champions: Lutheran East Falcons

Runner-Up: Columbus Academy Vikings

Champions: Hiland Hawks

Runner-Up: Marion Local Flyers

Champions: St. John's Bluejays

Runner-Up: Kalida Wildcats