Ohio High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Ohio high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections
in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Ohio Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Elder.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On
SI's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
OHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Lima Central Catholic (8-0)
2. Marion Local (8-0)
3. St. Henry (7-1)
4. Hillsdale (8-0)
5. Harding (7-0)
6. McDonald (8-0)
7. Eastern (8-0)
8. Mogadore (7-1)
9. Waterford (6-2)
10. Edon (5-0)
11. Notre Dame (5-1)
12. Mohawk (7-1)
13. Leipsic (7-1)
14. Gibsonburg (6-2)
15. North Baltimore (4-0)
16. Pandora-Gilboa (5-3)
17. Fisher Catholic (7-1)
18. East Palestine (7-1)
19. Cincinnati Country Day (7-1)
20. Minster (5-3)
21. Ansonia (6-2)
22. Symmes Valley (7-1)
23. Western Reserve (5-3)
24. South Gallia (5-2)
25. New Bremen (5-3)
OHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Kirtland (8-0)
2. Fort Frye (6-1)
3. United (7-1)
4. Hopewell-Loudon (7-1)
5. Smithville (7-1)
6. Archbold (7-1)
7. Paulding (8-0)
8. Crestview (7-1)
9. Centerburg (7-1)
10. Bluffton (7-1)
11. Mt. Gilead (7-1)
12. Fairview (7-1)
13. Margaretta (7-1)
14. Northeastern (7-1)
15. Columbia (8-0)
16. Tri-Village (8-0)
17. Garaway (6-2)
18. Colonel Crawford (7-1)
19. Carey (6-3)
20. West Jefferson (7-1)
21. Ridgewood (7-1)
22. Mechanicsburg (7-1)
23. Wickliffe (7-1)
24. Patrick Henry (6-2)
25. Woodmore (6-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Wheelersburg (8-0)
2. Ironton (7-1)
3. Liberty Center (8-0)
4. Girard (8-0)
5. Cardinal Mooney (6-2)
6. Liberty-Benton (8-0)
7. Graham Local (7-1)
8. Genoa Area (7-1)
9. Triway (7-1)
10. Nelsonville-York (8-0)
11. Barnesville (7-1)
12. Fredericktown (7-1)
13. Preble Shawnee (8-0)
14. Garfield (7-1)
15. Williamsburg (8-0)
16. Poland Seminary (6-2)
17. Miami East (7-1)
18. Carlisle (6-2)
19. Columbus Academy (6-2)
20. Fairview (6-2)
21. Africentric Early College (7-1)
22. Indian Lake (6-2)
23. Zane Trace (6-2)
24. Claymont (6-2)
25. Norwayne (6-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Shelby (7-0)
2. New Lexington (8-0)
3. Indian Hill (8-0)
4. Unioto (8-0)
5. Indian Valley (7-0)
6. Galion (7-1)
7. Norton (7-0)
8. Clinton-Massie (7-1)
9. West Branch (7-1)
10. Jonathan Alder (7-1)
11. Lake Catholic (6-2)
12. Wyoming (7-1)
13. Taft (8-0)
14. Bath (7-1)
15. Perry (6-2)
16. Brookville (8-0)
17. Hubbard (7-1)
18. Indian Creek (8-0)
19. Valley View (7-1)
20. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (7-1)
21. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-2)
22. Northwest (5-2)
23. Glenville (4-3)
24. Streetsboro (6-2)
25. Cloverleaf (6-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Canfield (8-0)
2. Bishop Watterson (7-0)
3. London (8-0)
4. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-0)
5. Buckeye (8-0)
6. Wapakoneta (8-0)
7. Badin (8-0)
8. Tippecanoe (8-0)
9. Licking Valley (8-0)
10. Hamilton Township (7-1)
11. Miami Trace (8-0)
12. Ursuline (2-0)
13. Hawken (7-1)
14. Steubenville (5-2)
15. Benedictine (7-1)
16. Lexington (7-1)
17. Tri-Valley (6-2)
18. Jackson (6-2)
19. Madison (6-2)
20. Rocky River (7-1)
21. Linden-McKinley (8-0)
22. Athens (8-0)
23. Copley (6-2)
24. Bloom-Carroll (6-2)
25. Chillicothe (5-3)
OHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Highland (7-0)
2. Anderson (8-0)
3. Archbishop Hoban (6-1)
4. Wadsworth (8-0)
5. Avon (7-1)
6. Walsh Jesuit (6-1)
7. Austintown-Fitch (6-1)
8. Washington Massillon (5-2)
9. Ashland (8-0)
10. St. Francis DeSales (6-2)
11. Canal Winchester (7-1)
12. North Ridgeville (7-1)
13. Lake (6-2)
14. Kings (7-1)
15. Big Walnut (6-1)
16. Hudson (6-2)
17. Hoover (7-1)
18. Trotwood-Madison (6-2)
19. Garfield Heights (7-1)
20. Mt. Vernon (7-1)
21. Worthington Kilbourne (6-2)
22. Nordonia (6-2)
23. Westerville South (6-2)
24. Twinsburg (5-3)
25. Xenia (6-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Elder (8-0)
2. Archbishop Moeller (6-2)
3. Olentangy Orange (8-0)
4. Mentor (8-0)
5. St. Edward (7-1)
6. St. Xavier (6-2)
7. McKinley (7-1)
8. Troy (7-1)
9. Olentangy (7-1)
10. Pickerington North (7-1)
11. Middletown (7-1)
12. Whitmer (7-1)
13. Perrysburg (7-1)
14. Lincoln (6-2)
15. Princeton (7-1)
16. Winton Woods (7-1)
17. Findlay (5-2)
18. Jackson (5-3)
19. Strongsville (6-2)
20. Upper Arlington (6-2)
21. Olentangy Liberty (5-3)
22. Springfield (6-3)
23. Lebanon (6-2)
24. Lakota West (5-3)
25. Wayne (5-3)