Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
There were only two losses by teams in last week’s High School on SI Ohio Top 25, both of those coming to teams ranked higher, as No. 4 Archbishop Hoban defeated No. 11 Glenville and No. 21 Olentangy Orange defeated No. 25 Upper Arlington.
With that being said, there was little movement in this week’s rankings as the top seven teams remained the same with Highland jumping to No. 8.
The only newcomer this week is Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, who replaces Upper Arlington at No. 25.
This coming week features one of the best games of the year in Ohio, as No. 3 Archbishop Moeller travels to No. 2 St. Edward on Saturday.
The 2025 High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25 – Oct. 13, 2025
1. Elder Panthers (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 1, defeated Highlands (Kentucky), 40-16
This week: at Bishop Chatard (Indiana)
Running back Tommy Becker found the end zone four times for the Panthers in a dominating win over Highlands (Kentucky).
2. St. Edward Eagles (7-1)
Last week: ranked No. 2, defeated Clarkson North (Canada), 42-23
This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Moeller, Saturday
Learning a lesson from Massillon a couple weeks ago, St. Edward took care of business against Clarkson North (Canada) and look ahead to a matchup with No. 3 Archbishop Moeller.
3. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (6-2)
Last week: ranked No. 3, defeated St. Ignatius, 42-10
This week: at No. 2 St. Edward, Saturday
The Crusaders dispatched of one Northeast Ohio school in St. Ignatius and now travel to Lakewood to take on No. 2 St. Edward in the game of the week in Ohio.
4. Archbishop Hoban Knights (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 4, defeated No. 11 Glenville, 12-9
This week: vs. Central York (Pennsylvania)
A 99-yard touchdown run by Brayton Feister gave the Knights a hard-fought win over Glenville.
5. Avon Eagles (7-1)
Last week: ranked No. 5, defeated Steele, 34-0
This week: vs. Avon Lake
Avon didn’t look ahead to their rivalry game with Avon Lake, taking care of business with a running clock win over Steele.
6. Anderson Raptors (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 6, defeated Walnut Hills, 53-16
This week: at Winton Woods
Owen Scalf was 20-of-25 for 282 yards and a score through the air and the Raptors added four rushing touchdowns in an easy win over Walnut Hills.
7. Walsh Jesuit Warriors (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 7, bye
This week: at St. Vincent-St. Mary
The Warriors come off a bye and will now wait to see if their game against STVM will be played after the Fighting Irish cancelled their game last week due to illness and infection in the program.
8. Medina Highland Hornets (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 10, defeated Kent Roosevelt, 58-7
This week: at Revere
Casey Myser scored five times as the Hornets kept rolling with a win over Kent Roosevelt.
9. Princeton Vikings (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 8, defeated Oak Hills, 30-27
This week: at Fairfield
A Neamiah Neal touchdown run in the final minute of the game kept the Viking undefeated.
10. St. Xavier Bombers (6-2)
Last week: ranked No. 9, defeated La Salle, 28-7
This week: at St. Ignatius
The Bombers have gotten back to their winning ways with back-to-back victories and now travel to Cleveland to take on St. Ignatius.
11. Mentor Cardinals (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, defeated Shaker Heights, 49-0
This week: at Lorain
Shaker Heights couldn’t slow down the Cardinals, who are averaging more than 43 points per game.
12. Bishop Watterson Eagles (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, defeated Bishop Hartley, 57-7
This week: at Northwest
Just like Walsh Jesuit a week ago, Watterson faced little resistance from Bishop Hartley in a 50-point win.
13. Glenville Tarblooders (4-3)
Last week: ranked No. 11, lost to No. 4 Archbishop Hoban, 12-9
This week: vs. John Hay
The Tarblooders finish the season with two Senate League games after a close loss to No. 4 Hoban.
14. Pickerington North Panthers (7-1)
Last week: ranked No. 14, defeated Grove City, 31-21
This week: vs. New Albany
Andyriq Thomas toted the rock 27 times for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers in a win over Grove City.
15. Kirtland Hornets (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 16, defeated Chagrin Falls, 45-0
This week: vs. Crestwood
Another week, another running clock for the Hornets, who led 35-0 at the half.
16. Massillon Tigers (5-3)
Last week: ranked No. 17, defeated Cornerstone Christian (Texas), 45-21
This week: vs. Harding
The Tigers ran for nearly 240 yards in a win over Cornerstone Christian (Texas). Now they must stay focused on Harding with the rivalry game against Canton McKinley on the horizon.
17. Pickerington Central Tigers (7-1)
Last week: ranked No. 16, defeated Groveport-Madison, 33-17
This week: vs. Teays Valley
Rocco Williams threw for a pair of touchdowns and added two more on the ground for the Tigers in a win over Groveport-Madison.
18. Big Walnut Golden Eagles (7-1)
Last week: ranked No. 19, defeated Westerville North, 37-3
This week: vs. Dublin Scioto
Nolan Buirley had another big night, rushing for 151 yards and a score and also catching a TD pass for the Golden Eagles in a win over Westerville North.
19. Wadsworth Grizzlies (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 20, defeated Nordonia, 62-21
This week: vs. Stow
The Wadsworth offense was firing on all cylinders in a win over Nordonia. QB Brysen Hall threw for 318 yards and five TDs in just three quarters, WR Calix Lemp scored four times and RB Gavin Madigan found the end zone three times.
20. Olentangy Orange Pioneers (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 21, defeated No. 25 Upper Arlington, 28-14
This week: vs. Hilliard Bradley
Lucas Fickel led the Pioneers with 195 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a win over then-No. 25 Upper Arlington.
21. Marion Local Flyers (8-0)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated Anna, 28-27 (2OT)
This week: at Minster
The Flyers continue to escape the fire this season to keep their winning streak intact. This time it took two overtimes to get to No. 72.
22. Indian Valley Braves (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 22, defeated Ridgewood, 42-14
This week: at Tuscarawas Valley
Grady Kinsey ran for 173 yards and a touchdown while QB Ryker Williams accounted for three scores to keep the Indians undefeated.
23. Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions (6-2)
Last week: ranked No. 23, defeated Westerville Central, 42-7
This week: at Grove City
The Golden Lions scored the game’s first 42 points, getting two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters of a win over Westerville Central.
24. Kings (7-1)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Milford, 49-14
This week: at Turpin
Kings got back to themselves offensively against Milford, racking up 443 yards and 49 points.
25. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 35-7
This week: at Padua
CVCA took control early and never let up, running for 283 yards in just the first half in a win over NDCL.
