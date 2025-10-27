Ohio High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Ohio high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by
Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
OHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Marion Local (10-0)
2. Harding (9-0)
3. St. Henry (9-1)
4. McDonald (10-0)
5. Eastern (10-0)
6. Lima Central Catholic (9-1)
7. Leipsic (9-1)
8. Hillsdale (9-1)
9. North Baltimore (6-0)
10. Waterford (8-2)
11. Edon (6-0)
12. Columbus Grove (7-3)
13. Pandora-Gilboa (7-3)
14. Mohawk (8-2)
15. Mogadore (9-1)
16. Cincinnati Country Day (9-1)
17. Minster (6-4)
18. Ansonia (8-2)
19. Gibsonburg (7-3)
20. Fisher Catholic (8-2)
21. Notre Dame (5-2)
22. Monroeville (8-2)
23. Cincinnati College Prep Academy (8-2)
24. New Bremen (6-4)
25. Symmes Valley (8-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Kirtland (10-0)
2. Crestview (10-0)
3. Hopewell-Loudon (9-1)
4. Fort Frye (8-1)
5. Mt. Gilead (9-1)
6. Centerburg (9-1)
7. Colonel Crawford (9-1)
8. United (9-1)
9. Margaretta (9-1)
10. Northeastern (9-1)
11. Fairview (9-1)
12. Paulding (10-0)
13. West Jefferson (9-1)
14. Smithville (8-2)
15. Archbold (8-2)
16. Tri-Village (10-0)
17. Garaway (8-2)
18. Patrick Henry (8-2)
19. Anna (7-3)
20. Columbia (9-1)
21. Bluffton (8-2)
22. Toronto (9-1)
23. Grove City Christian (8-2)
24. Mechanicsburg (8-2)
25. Carey (7-4)
OHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Ironton (9-1)
2. Girard (10-0)
3. Liberty Center (10-0)
4. Wheelersburg (10-0)
5. Cardinal Mooney (7-2)
6. Liberty-Benton (10-0)
7. Nelsonville-York (10-0)
8. Triway (9-1)
9. Poland Seminary (8-2)
10. Indian Lake (8-2)
11. Norwayne (8-2)
12. Columbus Academy (8-2)
13. Genoa Area (9-1)
14. Barnesville (8-2)
15. Graham Local (8-2)
16. Williamsburg (10-0)
17. Fredericktown (8-2)
18. Carlisle (8-2)
19. Eastwood (8-2)
20. Garfield (8-2)
21. Fairview (8-2)
22. Preble Shawnee (9-1)
23. Zane Trace (8-2)
24. Miami East (9-1)
25. Dawson-Bryant (8-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Shelby (9-0)
2. Indian Valley (9-0)
3. Indian Hill (10-0)
4. Jonathan Alder (9-1)
5. Galion (9-1)
6. Unioto (10-0)
7. New Lexington (9-1)
8. Valley View (9-1)
9. West Branch (9-1)
10. Clinton-Massie (9-1)
11. Lake Catholic (8-2)
12. Perry (8-2)
13. Taft (10-0)
14. Glenville (6-3)
15. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1)
16. Brookville (9-1)
17. Wyoming (9-1)
18. Norton (8-1)
19. Bath (8-2)
20. Indian Creek (9-1)
21. Streetsboro (8-2)
22. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-3)
23. Napoleon (8-2)
24. Circleville (7-3)
25. Bellevue (7-3)
OHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Bishop Watterson (9-0)
2. London (10-0)
3. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (9-0)
4. Canfield (9-1)
5. Wapakoneta (10-0)
6. Tippecanoe (10-0)
7. Licking Valley (10-0)
8. Steubenville (7-2)
9. Buckeye (10-0)
10. Ursuline (2-0)
11. Tri-Valley (8-2)
12. Badin (9-1)
13. Jackson (8-2)
14. Hamilton Township (8-2)
15. Miami Trace (9-1)
16. Lexington (9-1)
17. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-1)
18. Central Catholic (5-4)
19. Alliance (8-2)
20. Geneva (8-2)
21. Hawken (8-2)
22. Shawnee (7-3)
23. East (8-2)
24. Benedictine (8-2)
25. Revere (7-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Archbishop Hoban (8-1)
2. Highland (9-0)
3. Anderson (10-0)
4. Austintown-Fitch (8-1)
5. Walsh Jesuit (8-1)
6. Wadsworth (10-0)
7. Avon (8-1)
8. Washington Massillon (7-2)
9. Hudson (8-2)
10. St. Francis DeSales (8-2)
11. Big Walnut (8-1)
12. North Ridgeville (9-1)
13. Kings (9-1)
14. Hoover (8-2)
15. La Salle (7-3)
16. Lake (7-3)
17. Garfield Heights (9-1)
18. Canal Winchester (9-1)
19. Westerville South (8-2)
20. Riverside (7-3)
21. Ashland (9-1)
22. Xenia (8-2)
23. Nordonia (7-3)
24. Boardman (5-5)
25. Louisville (6-4)
OHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Elder (10-0)
2. Olentangy Orange (10-0)
3. Archbishop Moeller (7-3)
4. St. Edward (8-2)
5. Mentor (10-0)
6. St. Xavier (7-2)
7. Pickerington North (9-1)
8. McKinley (8-2)
9. Upper Arlington (8-2)
10. Troy (8-2)
11. Perrysburg (8-2)
12. Winton Woods (8-2)
13. Whitmer (8-2)
14. Olentangy (8-2)
15. Middletown (8-2)
16. Princeton (8-2)
17. Lincoln (7-3)
18. Strongsville (8-2)
19. Olentangy Liberty (6-4)
20. Findlay (6-3)
21. Springboro (7-3)
22. Lakota East (7-3)
23. Springfield (7-4)
24. Jackson (5-5)
25. Berea-Midpark (6-4)